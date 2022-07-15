Green Ammonia Market to Propel at Gigantic CAGR of about 95% Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the green ammonia market was $16.4 million in 2021, and it will grow at an enormous rate of about 95%, to reach $6,559.1 million by the year 2030. This is because of the several industrial projects for producing this chemical that are presently underway in Mauritania, Oceania, and Oman.

The 15-metric-ton output of the publicized projects, which is to be attained by 2030, is about 8% of the existing production of ammonia across 54 projects. Fundamentally, the strict emission guidelines are driving the production of NH 3 via clean methods.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/green-ammonia-market/report-sample

The APAC green ammonia market in 2021 had the highest revenue, of about $7.06 million. This is because of the stringent regulations and the UN commitment to guarantee zero emissions by 2050. Wind and solar energy are the mainstays for carrying out AWE for sustainable ammonia production, in response to the stringent emission laws and zero-carbon goals.

The product demand will be driven by how fast the cost of production of this chemical can be reduced. Pilot utilizations will be more common in the near future because of the cognizance about zero emissions. North America, the EU, and APAC have set primacies, since their main economies have agreed to support the net zero emission target by 2050.

Additionally, there is also an increasing understanding that longstanding sustainable energy stowage and green ammonia usage in making electricity, fertilizers, and other products do not damage the environment. Ammonia is extensively used as a feedstock for inorganic, nitrogen-comprising fertilizers; thus, this category dominates the green ammonia market with an about 55% share.

The usage of green ammonia for making fertilizers is considered a significant part of the decarbonization approach, and it has been accepted by numerous nations for the reduction of GHG. This method can bring about 100% carbon reduction from the agriculture sector, thus helping in attaining eco-friendly goals.

Browse detailed report on Global Green Ammonia Market Trends, Business Strategies, Regional Outlook and Analysis Through 2030

The AWE production method will have the highest growth rate, of 95%, in the coming years. This will chiefly be because of the increase in the count of green hydrogen projects in China, Australia, and Germany, which are robustly investing in the expansion of a hydrogen-based economy. In order, the investments in hydrogen infra will bring prospects for the production of the chemical through this technology, which is traditional, lucrative, and mature.

The major companies in the green ammonia market are experimenting with numerous technologies for this purpose. For example, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions has fashioned a system that utilizes only air, water, and renewable energy. The corporation has created the AWE procedure taking the chlor-alkali electrode technology as the base, utilizing the EPC experience gained through over 500 projects with a 10-GW installed capacity, globally.

Green Ammonia Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Production Method

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

By End Use

Transportation

Power Generation

Fertilizers

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Africa



Saudi Arabia

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Hydrogen Market Trends by Production Process, Distribution Method, End User – Industry Size Forecast Report 2030

Green Chemicals Market Size and Share Analysis by Product, Application - Industry Growth Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence