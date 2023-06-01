Greece Data Center Market to Surpass Investment of $1.21 Billion in 2028, Digital Realty and Microsoft Will Add Over 25 MW of Power Capacity in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Greece data center market will grow at a CAGR of 8.78% during 2022-2028.

Greece Data Center Market Report by Arizton

Greece is one of the growing countries in technological development and innovation. With the end of 12 years of EU fiscal surveillance, economic reforms will lead to economic stability for the country. The market is witnessing significant investments due to the increasing adoption of cloud services, the advent of AI/ML technologies, and government support for data center development.

The Greece data center construction market is driven by factors such as land price and stability, free cooling options during peak winters, carrier accessibility, accessibility of connectivity & power, and tax incentives.

In Greece, around 13 MW capacity was added in 2022. Digital Realty and Microsoft will add over 25 MW of power capacity. The country's Cumulative Power Capacity Addition (2023–2028) is around 139 MW.

Greece Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 1.21 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 124 thousand Sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 27 Mw (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 8.78 % Historic Year 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Key Highlights

In Greece , Digital Realty and Google were the major investors in 2022, along with the opening of Digital Realty - Lemda Helix and Lancom data centers in the same year.

, Digital Realty and Google were the major investors in 2022, along with the opening of Digital Realty - Lemda Helix and Lancom data centers in the same year. The smart cities initiative by the government of Greece proved to be a major booster for ICT, AI & ML, big data, and other innovative technology. The country has seen huge data generation, which is likely to boost the demand for data centers across the country.

proved to be a major booster for ICT, AI & ML, big data, and other innovative technology. The country has seen huge data generation, which is likely to boost the demand for data centers across the country. As of 2022, Athens was the country's major data center hub. The city witnessed major investments in the past and is expected to experience more investments in the future.

was the country's major data center hub. The city witnessed major investments in the past and is expected to experience more investments in the future. Greece has completed 12 years of EU fiscal surveillance in return for bailout cash and deep reforms, causing economic stagnation, division, and pain for citizens.

Market Growth Enablers

In April 2022, Enterprise Greece, a government agency in Greece, approved a project by Microsoft worth $110 million. This project will help businesses in Greece by providing technical support and cloud computing services.

In July 2022, Optima Bank of Greece collaborated with Accenture to build a cloud-based data storage system that will help the bank analyze information from different parts of the business. This will also allow the bank to offer customized banking services for a better customer experience.

In 2021, AWS opened its first office in Athens, Greece. This is part of AWS's investment in Greece to support the country's increasing number of customers and partners. They are expanding their team to provide better services to the people of Greece.

In addition, AWS launched an edge location in Athens, which provides the country with advanced technologies such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS Shield, AWS WAF, and Lambda@Edge. EOPYY, the Greek National Organization for the Provision of Health Services, achieved a 40% performance boost and 25% cost reduction by migrating 12 critical workloads to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer (Transfer of business-critical Oracle Database workloads to the cloud).

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Sytems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Oracle

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

LDK Consultants

ELLAKTOR Group

Mytilineos S.A.

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair

Daikin Applied

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Socomec

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

ADigital Reality (Lamda Helix)

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Microsoft

Synapsecom Telecoms

