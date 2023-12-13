GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNUAL DINNER SPEAKER ANNOUNCED

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced that its 2024 Annual Dinner will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

The Partnership's Annual Dinner is the Greater Des Moines (DSM) business community's celebration of the past year's economic and community development successes and also provides a look forward into the future of the DSM region. The dinner includes a reception that will begin at 5 p.m., with the keynote and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program includes a presentation of The Partnership's Annual Report, summarizing the accomplishments of the organization's work in 2023.

The Annual Dinner will feature former NFL quarterback Alex Smith as its keynote speaker. Smith played for 16 seasons in the NFL for San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington, and was selected to three Pro Bowls as one of the most outstanding players in the league. He overcame a life-threatening injury to make it back on the field against the odds. In 2018, Smith suffered a serious leg injury that put his life at risk and could have cost him his leg. After 17 surgeries and rehab, he returned to the field during the 2020 season to lead his team to a division title, earning Smith the title of NFL Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press, Sporting News and the Pro Football Writers of America. Following his retirement from the NFL, Smith has worked as an analyst on ESPN since 2021.

Off the field, Smith is a dedicated husband, father and philanthropist as he founded The Alex Smith Foundation, which provides foster teens with the tools and resources needed to transition to successful adulthood.

"We are excited to host our Annual Dinner as a time to celebrate our collective accomplishments as a community and look forward," said Mike McCoy, CEO of NCMIC and 2023 Board Chair of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Alex has a reputation of being a strong teammate and someone who overcame adversity throughout his career to lead his teams to success, and we look forward to learning lessons from his journey that can help our community be successful in 2024 and in the future."

Reservations are accepted online at DSMpartnership.com/annualdinner. For Partnership Investors, premier seating tables are $2,200, general seating tables are $1,800 and individual tickets are $225 per person. For non-investors, tables are $2,400 and individual tickets are $300. A table seats eight people.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region.

