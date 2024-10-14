Great Wall Global Unveils AI-Powered Products at Hong Kong Electronics Fair

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) welcomed global buyers and exhibitors. Great Wall Global (000066.SZ) made a strong impression by showcasing its AI-driven products, emphasizing lighter, thinner, and smarter devices. The company's display — featuring ultra-light laptops, tablets, mini PCs, desktops, projectors and monitors — highlighted its commitment to advanced technology and cutting-edge design.

As AI continues to reshape the electronics industry, Great Wall Global is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation. By developing products that are more intelligent, efficient, and lightweight, the company is addressing the growing global demand for high-performance devices. At their 160-square-meter booth, Great Wall Global introduced its latest innovations under the theme "The Future of AI." An Shaoping, president of Great Wall Global, emphasized the company's dedication to AI-driven innovation as a catalyst for high-quality growth. "Our AI-powered products are designed to enhance productivity and redefine the user experience," An noted. "We are committed to becoming a global leader in high-end electronics by delivering smarter, more efficient solutions."

One of the standout products was the Gbook Air 14, an ultra-light laptop weighing as little as 960 grams and just 14.9mm thick. Equipped with Intel's latest processor and an AI-enhanced NPU, the Gbook Air 14 impressed buyers with its ability to handle complex AI tasks offline, making it a strong contender for professional use.

The NovoBox M703 mini PC also took center stage, featuring Intel's latest processor and advanced AI capabilities. It strikes a balance between performance and portability, making it ideal for both personal and professional applications. Another major reveal was the GW Shiheng X AIGC workstation, designed for heavy workloads with up to 60 cores and 120 threads. Built with AI-acceleration technology, it is tailored for demanding end-side AIGC applications.

Additionally, Great Wall Global showcased its flagship range of tablets, varying from 8 to 13 inches. The S26, the most cutting-edge in the lineup, features a high-resolution AMOLED display and an industry-leading thinness of just 5.9mm, reinforcing the company's focus on creating smarter, slimmer devices.

Looking ahead, Great Wall Global is focused on expanding its global footprint, driving continuous innovation, and strengthening partnerships across the industry to remain a leader in the AI-driven transformation of the electronics sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529525/Great_Wall_Global.jpg