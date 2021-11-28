Great News for Business owners looking for Citizenship by Investment

Then we have good news for you.

In the latest interview with CTrustGlobal CEO, we found out that the fastest, easiest, and affordable citizenship by investment program, the Commonwealth of Dominica, now allows you to travel visa-free to China.

Dominica is one of the oldest citizenship by investment program launched in 1993 has a stern due diligence process to shortlist applicants for granting Dominica passports.

"This is indeed a historical decision by the government of both great nations, will greatly increase the freedom of movement for the Dominica passport holders and boost their business with China, the international business hub," says CTrustGlobal CEO

CTrustGlobal is the first and one of the leading Caribbean citizenship by investment firms in the middle east; they have affiliates in many countries around the globe.

By providing a second passport to the clients, helps them:

travel around the world with no visas, borders, or limits

run transparent and protected business in several countries

have a reduced tax liability ( Dominica offers 0% global income tax rate for their citizens).

"One will experience real freedom after obtaining second citizenship" CTrustGlobal CEO continues "One can travel visa-free around the world anytime, anywhere, better education opportunities for kids and a lot more."

"In current covid times, we have experienced a 65 percent increase for inquiry from developing countries like India, Pakistan and middle eastern nations Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan. We are expecting a huge spike in the demand after China's addition to Dominica visa-free list" says CTrustGlobal CEO.

An individual can obtain the Dominica passport starting from 100,000 USD through donation option and for family four can go up to 175,000 USD excluding other fees.

Here are the answers to the most common questions about Dominica citizenship by investment

Can children from previous marriages obtain citizenship?

Children from previous marriages can obtain citizenship. It's obligatory to obtain the notarial consent of the second parent.

Do I need to visit the country to obtain citizenship?

No need to visit Dominica to obtain citizenship.

Is it necessary to renounce my citizenship?

No need to renounce your citizenship, as Dominica allows dual citizenship.

How to get a US visa using a Dominica passport?

Dominica citizens can apply for a United States long-term visa having a validity of 10 years, with the right to stay in the country for up to 6 months a year. Visa applications may be submitted to one of the U.S. consulates.

In what cases my application could be rejected?

By providing false information.

Existence of outstanding conviction or criminal proceedings for serious criminal offenses in any country of the world.

If the applicant poses a potential threat to public order, national security, or threat to public order, national security, or the reputation of Dominica or any other country.

or any other country. If your application for a visa to a country with which Dominica has a visa-free regime has been denied.

For more information and to find out if you are eligible for Dominica citizenship contact the CTrustGlobal office.

