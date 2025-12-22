Great Bay Insurance Group announces leadership changes

WEST ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The Great Bay Insurance Group (the "Group"), the leading provider of coastal homeowners' insurance in New Jersey, today announced the following leadership changes. Brian S. Schleider., has been named as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Group and Sharon Karlsson-Simons has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development for Great Bay Underwriting Services, a wholly owned affiliate of the Group.

Mr. Schleider joined the Group in March 2020 as Chief Financial Officer. He has over 35 years of industry experience in accounting, finance and capital management. He has a has an MBA from Saint Joseph's University and a BS in Accounting from Rider University. He's currently a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. Karlsson-Simons joined Great Bay in March 2020 as Director of Marketing and brings over 35 years of industry experience in a career deeply rooted in the coastal insurance sector. She is widely recognized for her ability to drive profitable expansion and for cultivating strong, long-lasting robust agency relationships. In addition, Sharon holds a degree in Advertising and Marketing Communications from FIT.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Brian Schleider, CPA
609-434-2000, x102
brian.schleider@greatbayinsure.com

