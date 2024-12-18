GRAVITY GAME HUB REVEALS RAGNAROK IDLE ADVENTURE CLOSED BETA DATE

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD, a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) has announced the start of CBT Registration for its widely anticipated AFK mobile game, Ragnarok Idle Adventure. Ragnarok Idle Adventure is based on the popular MMORPG Ragnarok Online, now reimagined as a relaxing, yet engaging casual idle game.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Closed Beta

Ragnarok Idle Adventure is a vertical Idle RPG mobile game featuring an easy-to-play RPG and auto-combat system which provides comfort in the RPG gaming experience. Players can complete the missions or challenging dungeons in a single tap, and to progress the character growth and gathering resources even while you're away.

Players from worldwide, except from Thailand, Mainland China, Taiwan Region, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, South Korea, and Japan, will be able to join the Closed Beta Test from December 19, 2024 10.00 GMT+8.

To join the Ragnarok Idle Adventure Closed Beta, interested players can visit the CBT Official Page https://roidleadventure.go.link/5Pw1l. Do note that the CBT app is available in Google Play Store and Apple TestFlight.

The CBT phase provides an exclusive opportunity for players to provide feedback and shape the final product as the developers work towards perfecting the game's features and functionality. By participating in the CBT, players get a first-hand experience of the game's features and have an opportunity to win abundant limited in-game item rewards prior to the Grand Launching phase.

Important: The CBT account, including all characters created, items obtained during the Closed Beta phase, will be RESET (Deleted).

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Core Features

Seamless Idle Experience

Effortless auto-battling lets you claim rewards while you explore, socialize, or simply take a break. Even when you're Offline, your team fights on, securing your progress and leaving you free to focus on what truly matters.

Strategic Customization

Equip your heroes with powerful cards and enhance their abilities to unlock their full potential.

Iconic characters, Timeless Adventures

Encounter cherished heroes, explore legendary locales, and engage with classic features such as guilds, cards, and fashionable attire.

Fashion & Style

Express your unique flair with a plethora of fashion options, from stylish outfits to awe-inspiring accessories, ensuring you stand out in the crowd.

And there will be tons of upcoming new features and contents in Ragnarok Idle Adventure which will be released regularly in the future.

About Ragnarok Idle Adventure

Genre: Idle RPG

Platform: Mobile (Android & IOS)

Website: https://roidle.gnjoy.asia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROIdleAdventure

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roidleadventureglobal

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581939/Ragnarok_Idle_Adventure_Closed_Beta.jpg