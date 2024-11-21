- Various types of Porings emerge at different levels. Enjoy the Fun of Creating Custom Poring Combinations to Enhance Combat

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, a global gaming company, officially launched the idle mobile RPG "Poring Rush" on November 21 across global markets.

The mobile RPG can be accessed in multiple regions through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, except in Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Iran, and Cuba. The game supports ten languages, including Korean, English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, and Portuguese.

Gravity Announces Global Launch of Idle Mobile RPG "Poring Rush"

As the title suggests, "Poring Rush" is an adventure game featuring a variety of Porings. Players can create their own cute Poring combinations to enhance attributes like HP, attack, and defense, which can then be used in battle. Higher-tier Porings become more accessible as summoning levels increase, while frequent summons improve the chances of obtaining Porings with powerful skills.

Character customization, inspired by the signature charm of Ragnarok IP characters, includes various costumes and mounts for personalization. As summoning levels increase, the probability of summoning higher-tier Porings grows, and the more summons performed, the greater the chance to obtain Porings with powerful skills.

The official launch version introduces engaging content such as research labs, ruins, farms, altars, and the Magic Castle. In the ruins, players can explore stages with mounts to collect valuable resources. In the farm, they can grow and harvest different crops, earning rewards based on their level. Shrines grant skill effects like increased attack damage based on progression, while the Magic Castle offers a match-3 mini-puzzle game to earn essential resources.

To celebrate the official launch, a variety of exciting in-game events will take place. The ongoing 7-day mission event provides special item rewards for completing daily tasks, with a cute cat mount awarded for finishing all missions. Additional rewards are available during the first launch week, based on the number of skill books used, with exclusive bonuses granted upon completing all missions. Time-limited rewards are also distributed through push notifications during this period. Additionally, the official "Poring Rush" Discord community hosts events such as a sign-up celebration, friend invitation contests, and a creator contest, offering generous rewards for participants.

Kenneth Noh, Head of Gravity's Global Mobile Business Team, commented, "Poring Rush embraces the cute and familiar charm of Porings, iconic characters from Ragnarok Monsters." "This game will appeal not only to Ragnarok fans but to anyone who enjoys unique and fun combat with Porings," he added. "To celebrate the global launch, in-game and community events are being held with plenty of exciting rewards, and we invite everyone to join in!"

For more details on the global launch of Poring Rush, visit the official website at https://poringrush.gnjoy.com.

