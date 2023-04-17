Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Likely to Exhibit Substantial Growth at a CAGR of 14% by 2032 | DelveInsight

17 Apr, 2023, 16:00 BST
Graves' ophthalmopathy market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in diagnosed cases, increased awareness about the disease, increased R&D for developing new molecules, and the expected commercial success of upcoming therapies in the 7MM
LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Graves' ophthalmopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Report
- As per DelveInsight analysis, Graves' ophthalmopathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2022.
- According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent Graves' ophthalmopathy cases in the 7MM were approximately 2.4 million in 2022.
- Leading Graves' ophthalmopathy companies such as Immunovant Sciences, Novartis, Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ValenzaBio, and others are developing novel Graves' ophthalmopathy drugs that can be available in the Graves' ophthalmopathy market in the coming years.
- The promising Graves' ophthalmopathy therapies in the pipeline include Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, Linsitinib, Aflibercept, VB421, and others.
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Overview
Graves' ophthalmopathy, also known as thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy (TAO) and thyroid eye disease (TED), is the most common extrathyroidal manifestation of Graves' disease. It is an autoimmune illness in which the generation of autoantibodies causes inflammatory changes in the orbit. The autoantibodies are thought to be directed at a protein found in both the orbit and the thyroid.
Graves' ophthalmopathy symptoms include eye irritation or grittiness, redness or inflammation of the conjunctiva, excessive tears or dry eyes, swelling of the eyelids, sensitivity to light, forward displacement or bulging of the eyes, and double vision. For Graves' ophthalmopathy diagnosis, the doctor may order tests, such as a computerized tomography (CT) scan or an MRI, to discover alterations in the muscles surrounding the eyes. They may also need blood testing to see if their thyroid hormone levels and antibodies are too high or too low.
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Segmentation
DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 2.4 million prevalent cases of graves' ophthalmopathy in the 7MM in 2022.
As per the estimates, the US contributed to the largest prevalent population of graves' ophthalmopathy, acquiring ~42% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Germany accounted for around 13% and Japan accounted for around 8% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.
The graves' ophthalmopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Graves' Ophthalmopathy Prevalent Cases
- Graves' Ophthalmopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
- Graves' Ophthalmopathy Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
- Graves' Ophthalmopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Chronicity
- Moderate-to-severe Drug-treated Cases of Acute Graves' Ophthalmopathy
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Treatment Market
Graves' ophthalmopathy is managed using a combination of basic, medicinal, and surgical treatments, depending on the severity of the patient's symptoms. The optimal Graves' ophthalmopathy treatment goal is to reduce the risk of visual difficulties, minimize adverse effects, eliminate the need for surgical treatments, restore thyroid function, and prevent Graves' ophthalmopathy from progressing or recurring. Graves' ophthalmopathy is often a single, self-limiting episode that can be separated into two phases based on the disease's inflammatory activity. The acute inflammatory phase normally responds to immunosuppressive anti-inflammatory medication, depending on the degree of involvement.
Artificial tear drops can aid with dry eye relief in people with mild graves' ophthalmopathy. Supplementing with selenium can also be helpful. If Graves' ophthalmopathy is acute, a small number of individuals with mild Graves' ophthalmopathy may be recommended for low-dose immunomodulation. It is critical to create an early immunosuppressive treatment that restricts the progression of the inflammatory illness in moderate-severe types. Thyroid illness management can enhance orbital involvement, while the course is mainly independent in most cases. TEPEZZA (teprotumumab) is currently the only FDA-approved therapy for graves' ophthalmopathy treatment. Glucocorticoids, mycophenolate, rituximab, tocilizumab, teprotumumab, cyclosporine/mTOR inhibitors, and other forms of medication are used for graves' ophthalmopathy treatment.
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies
- Batoclimab (IMVT 1401): Immunovant Sciences
- COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis
- VRDN-001: Viridian Therapeutics
- Linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics
- Aflibercept: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- VB421: ValenzaBio
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Dynamics
The dynamics of the graves' ophthalmopathy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending worldwide. Recent attempts to raise patient and clinician awareness of Graves' ophthalmopathy through various awareness programs are expected to result in earlier diagnosis and Graves' ophthalmopathy treatment. In addition, the recent FDA approval of Horizon's TEPEZZA in the United States has expedited research and development in the graves' ophthalmopathy market. Furthermore, the first step in ocular drug discovery programs is to design an effective molecule with an intended delivery strategy matched to the target compartment. Moreover, the lack of disease-modifying therapeutic options for chronic patients substantially influences their mental and social well-being.
However, several factors may hamper Graves' ophthalmopathy market growth in the coming years. The inadequate understanding of disease progression, resulting in uncertainty about the durability of response and the incidence of relapse, is the prominent factor that can impact the graves' ophthalmopathy market growth. As a rare condition, the limited patient population poses significant difficulty in therapeutic development. Moreover, the inflammation caused by Graves' ophthalmopathy might affect the ocular muscles, resulting in diplopia and a negative impact on daily tasks like reading and driving. Furthermore, the discovery and development of new therapies for ocular illnesses have typically been associated with a low technical and regulatory success probability. Thus all these factors may cause a dip in the growth of the Graves' ophthalmopathy market in the future.
|
Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2019–2032
|
Coverage
|
7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Base Year
|
2019
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market CAGR
|
14 %
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Size in 2022
|
USD 1.9 Billion
|
Key Grave'' Ophthalmopathy Companies
|
Immunovant Sciences, Novartis, Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ValenzaBio, and others
|
Key Pipeline Graves' Ophthalmopathy Therapies
|
Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, Linsitinib, Aflibercept, VB421, and others
Scope of the Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Graves' Ophthalmopathy current marketed and emerging therapies
- Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Graves' Ophthalmopathy Drugs
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Key Insights
|
2.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Report Introduction
|
3.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Overview at a Glance
|
4.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Executive Summary
|
5.
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Treatment and Management
|
7.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.
|
Patient Journey
|
9.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Marketed Drugs
|
10.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Emerging Drugs
|
11.
|
7MM Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Analysis
|
12.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Outlook
|
13.
|
Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies
|
14.
|
KOL Views
|
15.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Drivers
|
16.
|
Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Barriers
|
17.
|
Unmet Needs
|
18.
|
SWOT Analysis
|
19.
|
Appendix
|
20.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
21.
|
Disclaimer
|
22.
|
About DelveInsight
