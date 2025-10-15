Graphwise Launches Graph AI Suite: Brings Superior Data and Knowledge Management Capabilities to Power Advanced AI Applications

New architecture provides a powerful platform to achieve strategic advantages using agents and GraphRAG

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphwise, the leading Graph AI provider, today announced Graph AI Suite, a comprehensive, powerful, Graph AI platform that accelerates how businesses unlock value from their data. Available this quarter, and with its built-in AI Flywheel, it turns enterprise knowledge into a self-improving engine for trustable AI by leveraging GraphRAG.

The platform's state of the art capabilities dramatically accelerate and simplify how organizations build intelligent knowledge graphs that continuously learn at scale. It also closes the loop from creation to utilization in a way that no longer requires significant manual effort to build the initial knowledge graph.

After realizing that their vector-based RAG model lacked the accuracy needed for mission-critical tax applications, Graphwise customer Avalara, a global provider of tax technology software solutions, implemented a GraphRAG system. This allowed them to leverage their existing DITA structured content and create a reliable knowledge graph foundation for trustworthy, mission-critical AI applications in tax and financial services.

"Human-curated, structured content is crucial for building trustworthy AI solutions," said Michael Iantosca, Senior Director, Content Platforms & Knowledge Engineering at Avalara. "The knowledge graph-powered intelligent content improved business metrics and established a foundation for continuous improvement."

Unlike other offerings that are composed of a collection of separate tools and frameworks, Graphwise offers a unified platform that includes modeling tools, connectors, a graph database, and an MCP server to interact with any 3rd-party AI tool. This one-stop-shop approach reduces complexity, integration costs, and the risks associated with piecing together a solution from multiple vendors. Equally important, it lowers the barrier to entry by empowering enterprise end-users to architect their own AI solutions.

By providing AI-ready data and content at scale, the Graph AI Suite efficiently supports the development of precise and hallucination-free AI applications and agents with the following capabilities:

Modeling & Mapping: This capability allows organizations to build a graph from structured and unstructured data, including automated taxonomy building. It helps them mature from "text on a document" toward "structured content" and, eventually, a knowledge graph, improving GraphRAG performance.

Ingestion & Automation: Designed to work in any enterprise setup, these components connect to arbitrary systems and support specific use cases for each organization, enabling seamless integration with various LLMs such as Gemini, Llama, and others and agentic AI platforms like Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Semantic Analysis: This capability automatically moves content toward a knowledge graph by creating taxonomies and enterprise vocabularies. It drives semantic metadata enrichment across data silos in a performant, cost-efficient, and consistent manner, building the basis for a highly accurate GraphRAG infrastructure. A key part of the AI Flywheel, it makes the platform easy for subject matter experts to use.

GraphRAG: This is the Graph AI Suite's core capability for delivering trustworthy AI. It uses the knowledge graph to furnish the LLM accurate, context-rich and semantically relevant data, mitigating hallucinations and ensuring responses are grounded in verifiable facts.

"The global demand for knowledge graphs is rapidly increasing, driven by their role as essential components for grounding LLMs and their use in building enterprise-wide semantic layers," said Andreas Blumauer, Senior Vice President of Growth at Graphwise. "Combining the expertise from recently merged entities Ontotext and Semantic Web Company, the Graph AI Suite provides the search, analytics, and discovery solutions that are vital for today's modern businesses. Our new Suite is uniquely positioned to lead advancements in the GraphRAG space and enables customers to easily gain access to the data and knowledge needed to support high-performance AI-driven data integration and analytics."

About Graphwise

Graphwise, enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure that ensures that enterprises can realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the recent merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

