Graphitic Thermal Paper Market Size to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Graphitic Thermal Paper Market By Product Type (Natural Graphite Sheet, Synthetic Graphite Sheet, and Others), By End-User Industry Type (Phone, Laptop & PC, LED Lighting, Automotive Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This 197-page comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, on the graphitic thermal paper market, is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants till 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Graphitic Thermal Paper Market: Highlights from the Report

Over the last fifteen years, most of the electronic devices have gradually become thinner and lighter. Large screen TV, mobile phones, laptops, and tablets have all reduced in size and weight, while performance requirement has increased. This has resulted in an increased device operating temperature. Thermal graphitic sheet protects these devices from heat through quick thermal diffusion. Now, these graphitic thermal papers are being used in batteries to power electric vehicles (EVs).

As per Stratview Research, the global graphitic thermal paper market is projected to grow at an attractive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2025. Increasing sales of smartphones supported by the rising trend of smartphone replacements and increasing functions, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing production of electric vehicles are the factors that are burgeoning the demand for graphitic thermal papers. On an average, smartphone users are changing device within two years of use.

Based on the product type, synthetic graphite sheet is likely to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period as it offers better thermal conductivity, freedom of design, and is lightweight as compared to other sheets.

Based on the end-user industry, the market is classified as phone, laptop & PC, LED lighting, automotive electronics, and others. Phone is likely to remain the most dominant segment, whereas automotive electronics are likely to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. As phones are becoming smaller yet more powerful with every generation, the need for graphitic thermal paper for heat dissipation in these devices is growing tremendously.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. China is the growth engine of the Asia-Pacific's graphitic thermal paper market. A significant increase in the demand for phones, laptops & PC, LED lights, and automotive electronics in the region will boost the demand during the forecast period. North America and Europe, the other major markets, are estimated to generate sizeable growth opportunities over the next five years.

Key players in the market are Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Tanyuan Technology Development Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Dasen Technology Co., Ltd., and Toyo Tanso Co, Ltd. Execution of mergers & acquisitions and formation of collaboration with OEMs for the joint development of graphitic thermal papers are some of the strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive edge in the market.

This report studies the graphitic thermal paper market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Graphitic Thermal Paper Market, By Product Type

Natural Graphite Sheet (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Synthetic Graphite Sheet (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Graphitic Thermal Paper Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Phone (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Laptop & PC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

LED Lighting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Electronics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Graphitic Thermal Paper Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Italy , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Regional Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

