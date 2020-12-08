Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market Worth $ 185.31 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 32.82% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Download PDF Brochure:

Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market Overview

The global graphics processing unit market is principally driven by the growing need for specialized processors that can manage complex mathematical calculations related to 2D and 3D graphics. The augmenting usage of processors to support graphics applications and 3D content in several industry verticals, including automotive, manufacturing, real estate, and healthcare is also boosting the market growth. For example, to encourage manufacturing & design applications in the automotive sector, CAD and simulation software support graphic processing unit to generate photorealistic images or animations. Besides, the growing adoption of portable computing devices such as laptops is also promoting the growth of the GPU market across the world. Moreover, the mounting number of complex graphic games is the major factor driving the growth of the market. These heavy application games need high memory graphic cards, hence driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of mobile-based gaming and the declining demand for desktops is expected to limit the growth of the GPU market across the globe. Moreover, the inadequacy of integrated GPU to enable intensive graphic designing software may hinder the market growth. The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Dassault Systems, Inc., Google, Inc, Siemens AG, Sony Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market on the basis of Type, Device, Industry Vertical and Geography.

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type

Dedicated



Integrated



Hybrid

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Device

Computer



Tablet



Smartphone



Gaming Console



Television

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Industry Vertical

Electronics



IT & Telecommunication



Defense & Intelligence



Media & Entertainment



Automotive

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

