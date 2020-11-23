Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $200.85 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 33.6% CAGR: AMR

- Constant advancements in graphic-based games, rapid growth in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and increase in demand for gaming laptops and computers boost the growth of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type (Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid), Device (Computer, Tablet, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Television, and Others), Industry Vertical (Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report published, the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market generated $19.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $200.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key determinants of the market-

Constant advancements in graphic-based games, rapid growth in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and increase in demand for gaming laptops and computers boost the growth of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market. Conversely, inability of integrated GPU to enable intensive graphic designing software may impede the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in popularity of IoT and boom in the portable electronics market usher number of opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 scenario:

The disruptions in operational activities in the electronics industry due to COVID-19 pandemic have impacted GPU production activities.

During the novel coronavirus crisis, the supply chain and distribution channels have been affected, which in turn, impacted the industry's dependency on GPU components.

The integrated segment dominated the market in 2019-

Based on component, the integrated segment contributed to lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The fact that integrated GPUs find extensive utilization in portable electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearable's, laptops, and many more drives the segment growth. Also, rise in research activities for developing integrated GPUs, which are capable enough to support high graphic processing in AI platforms, supercomputers, and VR systems fuel the growth yet more. Conversely, the hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027. The hybrid processors have capabilities for both integrated and dedicated GPU, which makes it a preferred choice for the software developers to enhance the productivity of graphics-intensive applications. This factor augments the growth of the segment.

The smartphone segment to lead the trail throughout 2027-

Based on display type, the smartphone segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increased demand of durable and less power consuming graphic processing unit for smartphones. However, the computer segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held lion's share-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high investment from the government in generating high graphic computing systems for defense & intelligence along with the increasing incorporation of IoT systems, which demands efficient graphic computing systems, in this province. Nevertheless, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 38.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to numerous factors such as increase in disposable income, growing spending capabilities of customers, and increase in demand for smart TV and smart watches in the region.

Leading market players-

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Dassault Systems, Inc.,

Google, Inc

Siemens AG

Sony Corporation

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

