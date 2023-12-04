Graphic Film Market worth $36.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Graphic Film Market by Product Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride), Film Type (Opaque, Transparent, Translucent, Reflective), Manufacturing Process, Printing Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated to be USD 28.9 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Rising population, improving living standards, increasing industrialization, rising automotive industry, and rising urbanization led to an increase in demand for better residential & non-residential complexes, which drives the market of Graphic film during the forecast period. Apart from this, low maintenance cost & installation costs, and rising demand for wrap advertisements, also help in driving the market of Graphic film during the forecast period. The fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is becoming the main restraining factor in this market. However, increasing demand for bioplastic polymer film and continuous advancements in printing techniques provide lucrative opportunities for graphic film producers. Limited recycling options are the major challenge of this market.

By Product Type, Polyvinyl Chloride accounted for the second-largest share in 2022.

During the forecast period, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment within the graphic film market is anticipated to experience the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of value.

PVC provides a smooth and consistent surface that is highly receptive to printing in various methods, including digital printing, offset printing, etc. This allows for the creation of vibrant and detailed graphics. PVC can withstand exposure to UV radiation, moisture, and abrasion, ensuring that the printed graphics remain intact and visually appealing over an extended period of time. PVC is often a cost-effective material, making it an attractive choice for graphic film, especially in large-scale applications such as banners, signage, displays, etc.

By Film Type, Opaque Film accounted for the largest share in 2022.

Opaque film refers to specialized materials that possess both the characteristics of being non-transparent (opaque) and suitable for graphic printing. These films are designed to be printed on and applied to surfaces, such as windows, walls, or other substrates while blocking the passage of light. Opaque films are not transparent; they prevent light from passing through, ensuring that the printed graphics or messages remain visible without revealing what's behind the film. Opaque films find applications in industries like advertising, retail, architecture, and vehicle graphics, where the need for both visual impact and non-transparency is essential.

By End-Use Industry, Promotional & Advertisement accounted for the largest share in 2022.

The Promotional and advertisement industry is expected to witness a growing demand for graphic film. This trend is driven by the continued preference for graphic film in the production of banners, promotional stickers, billboards, promotional messages, logos, etc. The versatility, printability, and durability of graphic film make them essential tools in the promotional and advertising industry, allowing businesses to create impactful visual experiences that effectively communicate their messages to a wide audience.

By Manufacturing Process, Calendered process is the most usable process.

The calendered process emerges as the most widely utilized as compared to other manufacturing processes. Renowned for its versatility, the calendered process encompasses a range of attributes that collectively make it the preferred choice for making graphic films. This method ensures controlled thickness, a smooth surface finish, dimensional stability, excellent printability, optical clarity, strength, and cost-effectiveness. These combined advantages render the calendered process highly suitable for a diverse array of printing and graphic applications.

By Printing Technology, Flexography accounted for the largest share in 2022.

Categorized by printing technologies, the graphic film market is divided into various methods including flexography, rotogravure, offset, and digital printing. Among these, flexography emerges as the favored choice for imprinting on film surfaces. This preference can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including its versatility, high-speed printing capabilities, swift changeovers, expansive color range, and its exceptional adaptability to various ink types, among other advantageous features.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for the Graphic film market.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to take the lead in the graphic film market, both in terms of value and volume, from 2023 to 2028. The growth of graphic film in the region is driven by several factors, such as growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and improving living standards which led the demand for home renovation and decoration activities. Apart from this, the rising automotive industry also helps in driving the market of graphic film.

The Graphic film chemicals market comprises major players such as 3M (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), CCL Industries (Canada), Fedrigoni S.P.A. (Italy), ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany), HEXIS S.A.S. (France), Arlon Graphics, LLC (US), Achilles USA Inc. (US), Dunmore (US), Drytac (US), LX Hausys (South Korea), and others. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the graphic film market.

