Graphene Market worth $3.58 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Graphene Market by Type (Bulk Graphene and Monolayer Graphene), Source, Application, End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, and Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The graphene market is estimated at USD 1.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=83933068

The diverse attributes, coupled with the increasing number of applications, can be pointed out as the main drivers of the demand for graphene across industries. Graphene is gaining popularity in the automotive and aerospace industries, where its low weight, high strength, and good conductivity are appreciated.

Owing to its high thermal and electrical conductivity, graphene is widely used in the electronics industry. Applications in the electronics industry range from batteries, through conductive inks, to advanced display technologies. The growing need for lightweight yet high-capacity batteries for electric vehicles also expands the demand for graphene.

Graphene composites are slowly being adopted in construction, coatings, and manufacturing due to their ability to significantly improve strength and durability, even at low concentrations. The construction segment is anticipated to post significant growth due to ongoing competition among manufacturers to look for alternative materials to carbon nanotubes.

The bulk graphene segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the graphene market during the forecast period.

The graphene market is segmented based on type into bulk graphene and monolayer graphene. The increasing popularity of bulk graphene on the market may be attributed to several interconnected reasons, mostly due to its properties and the expanding areas of its usage within different sectors.

Bulk graphene can find many applications due to its unique properties, such as a high strength-to-weight ratio that allows it to be used in lightweight applications that contain high-strength materials. This is significant in sectors such as aerospace and automotive, where such features can help in the optimization of fuel efficiency and performance.

Bulk graphene has excellent electrical and thermal conductivity; therefore, it can be used in batteries, sensors, conductive coatings, and a variety of other electronic applications. It is also gaining traction as a filler material in composite systems. It may improve mechanical properties like tensile strength and impact resistance, while enabling the use of lighter formulations. This is provoking its use in several industries that make use of high-tech composite materials, such as construction, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Graphite is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The graphene market is segmented based on source into graphite, graphite oxide, reduced graphite oxide, and other sources. Other sources include coal, petroleum coke, and biomethane. Graphite is regarded as the most widely used source for graphene production due to its easy availability, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency of established methods of production. Graphite is one of the most abundant forms of carbon occurring naturally, therefore guaranteeing a stable supply for large-scale production of graphene. The processes to convert graphite into graphene, including chemical exfoliation, are relatively low in cost compared to other raw materials.

Composites application is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the graphene market is segmented into composites, energy harvesting & storage, paints, coatings & inks, electronics, and other applications. Other applications include membranes, biomedical, chemical catalysts, and tires. The composites application is expected to dominate the overall graphene market. Graphene is known for its high strength-to-weight ratio, making it great for use as a reinforcing additive in composite materials. This characteristic is important in the aircraft and automotive industries, where the goal is to reduce weight while maintaining strength. Graphene-based composites have different applications in construction, sports equipment, automotive parts, and aerospace components. Coatings doped with graphene can coat ships and automobiles to provide an anti-corrosion agent. More importantly, impregnation of concrete with graphene enhances strength and durability. With the growing industrial focus on sustainability, graphene's potential makes it a promising additive for enhancing material durability and longevity.

The electronics industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing end user in the graphene market.

Based on end-use industry, the graphene market is segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, construction, and other end-use industries. Other end-use industries include healthcare, sporting goods, marine, and water treatment. The electronics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period. Graphene exhibits exceptional electrical conductivity and, hence, it is extensively used for various electronics applications, such as batteries, capacitors, and conductive inks. Graphene is at the forefront of the development of the next generation of electronic technologies, especially high-speed transistors and transparent conducting electrodes. Advancing applications of semiconductors and optoelectronics also make it suitable for handling high voltages and provide excellent thermal management.

Investments from private companies and research institutes have accelerated the development of graphene-based technologies. Research mainly allows for innovative applications and better production techniques for graphene.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The graphene market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific graphene market is experiencing explosive growth due to strong demand for graphene and graphene-based materials in various end-use industries. Advancements in technologies, rapid urbanization, growing investments, and government initiatives are driving the demand for graphene in electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive & transportation end-use industries in this region. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant growth in these industries. Governments in the region, especially China, are implementing policies that encourage investment in advanced materials like graphene. These policies include research funding as well as incentives for companies that use graphene-based materials in end-use industries.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Graphenea S.A. (Spain), First Graphene (Australia), NanoXplore Inc. (Canada), Avanzare Innovacion Technologica S.L. (Spain), Global Graphene Group (US), Directa Plus S.P.A. (Italy), Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (UK), ACS Material (US), The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Universal Matter, Inc. (Canada), among others.

