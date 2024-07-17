Graphene Market to create lucrative opportunities in Electronics Applications and expected to reach USD 1576.46 Mn by 2030- Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphene, a carbon-based structure is a key player in various industries, including OLEDs, solar cells, touchscreens, and nanotechnology research. Its applications include medical devices, conductive inks, energy, and biomedical technologies. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing electronics industry in emerging economies and the high penetration of graphene in composite applications.

Stellar Market Research, a leading Chemical & Material business research firm states that the total market size for the Graphene Market was USD 216.42 Mn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8 percent through the forecast period, reaching USD 1576.46 Mn by 2030. A bottom-up approach has been used to analyze the market size.

The report provides business statistics and analytical insights to understand the graphene market size, market share, growth, trends, demand, top players, industry profile, value chain, end-users, types, and applications. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional market size. The report also includes growth opportunities in micro and macro markets for shareholders to invest in, with an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and major graphene competitors' product offerings.

Market Size in 2023 USD 216.42 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 1576.46 Million CAGR 32.8 Percent Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 229 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts and Figures 193 Segment Covered By Product Type and End-user Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The graphene market has a mix of established and emerging players. Established companies like Nanoxplore Inc. focus on manufacturing graphene powder and customized graphene-enhanced products for various industries. Talga Group is involved in developing advanced materials using graphene. There are also new players like ACS Material and Graphene Laboratories, Inc. that produce graphene and graphene-related products. These companies offer their products to a wide range of industries including transportation, energy storage, and electronics.

Examine the most recent developments in graphene research and integration with other materials.

Identify the key challenges facing the graphene market. Discuss potential solutions and opportunities for overcoming these challenges.

Analyze the regulatory landscape for graphene products and their impact on market growth and product development.

Intending to make the heaters cheap and an easier option for people, particularly those with ill health, elderly, or disabled, Haydale Graphene Industries PLC collaborated with Cadent Ltd to develop special heaters that will use graphene ink and won't need much power to operate.

Black Semiconductor, a startup aiming to create next-generation chip technology in Europe raised 254.4 million euros ( US$274 million ) in funding. These chips would use a new material called graphene to transmit data with light, making them faster and more efficient.

Asia Pacific Graphene Market to be Dominant

With its strong industrial base, growing R&D expenditures, and significant investments in technical innovations, the Asia Pacific graphene market has been the largest globally. China's graphene market is the leader in the region thanks to its favorable political environment and crucial emphasis on high-tech companies. China has been the world's largest supplier of graphite materials, making up more than 90% of natural anode, 60% of the world's supply of natural flake, and 99% of uncoated spherical graphite. Over 1000 graphene-related patent applications are filed annually, making China a major center of graphene innovation. Additionally, India's graphene industry has affordable manufacturing costs and rapidly growing electronics and automotive sectors have made it a major participant in the Asia-Pacific region. In India's graphene industry, a skilled worker typically earns around USD 5,000 a year, which is far less than the USD 12,000 global average. A favorable atmosphere for the manufacturing of graphene is created by this cost advantage combined with government initiatives like the Made in India program. Also, major South Korean corporations, like Samsung and LG, are presently investing in graphene technology to create products of the future.

Graphene Nanoplatelets Segment Powering Innovation and Energy Storage

Based on the Product, the Graphene market is segmented into Graphene Nanoplatelets, Graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, monolayer graphene, bulk graphene, and others. The outstanding mechanical strength of the graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs) may reach up to 130 GPa, and their thermal conductivity extends to up to 5,000 W/mK marking the dominance of the segment. These qualities make them perfect for a variety of sectors, including energy storage, electronics, aerospace, and automotive. GNPs have become widely used because they are more cost-effective to produce than other types of graphene, such as single-layer graphene. GNPs are a more practical choice for large-scale industrial applications considering their comparatively cheaper production cost, which is about $100 per kilogram. Leading companies such as Graphenea, NanoXplore, XG Sciences, and Directa Plus have led technologically in creating novel applications and increasing their manufacturing capabilities to fulfill the increasing market demand. For instance, NanoXplore can meet the growing demands of the global graphene market thanks to its annual manufacturing capacity of over 4,000 metric tons. Many major opportunities are being offered by the growing use of GNPs in improving the durability and performance of batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries. The growing need for high-performance energy storage solutions, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, is met by GNPs' capacity to extend the life and energy density of batteries.

By End-User Industry

Electronics and Telecommunication

Bio-medical and Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Paints and Coatings

Automotive

Others

Key questions answered in the Graphene Market are:

What is Graphene?

What is the current growth rate of the Graphene Market?

Who are the key players in the Graphene Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Graphene Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Graphene Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Graphene Market?

What are the key trends in the Graphene Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Graphene Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Graphene Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Graphene Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, End-User Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

