GraphDB 9.1 - the Database to Support High-quality Knowledge Graphs

In 9.1, the database now offers multiple important features to improve the knowledge graph delivery process further:

Validation of all newly inserted RDF with SHACL validation schema to guarantee that the knowledge graph will automatically preserve its high quality after each update.

Tracking of all changes in the current active or past committed transactions. GraphDB will maintain a configurable provenance of all knowledge graph updates.

Kerberos support to improve security in large enterprise networks.

Ontotext's product team is eager to continue improving the core features of GraphDB 9 as well as to develop exciting new features so that users can easily and efficiently create their enterprise knowledge graph solutions.

About Ontotext

For over two decades Ontotext has brought together knowledge, data and analytics transforming how organizations identify meaning across diverse databases and massive amounts of unstructured data through knowledge graphs.

Ontotext makes tailor-made solutions across multiple sectors: media and publishing, healthcare and life sciences, government and cultural heritage, financial services and more. Their client list includes news and media agencies like the BBC and Financial Times, top Academic publishers like Elsevier, Springer Nature and Wiley, leading pharmacological companies such as AstraZeneca, public institutions including the UK Parliament, Kadastr.NL and US Department of Defense, and cultural institutions like the British Museum, The National Gallery of USA and Getty Trust.

