Grant Thornton UAE to join multinational platform

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Thornton UAE today announced that it has reached an agreement to unite with Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors). Through the agreement, Grant Thornton UAE will join the multinational platform that Grant Thornton Advisors initially created earlier this year with Grant Thornton Ireland.

The platform was established with the backing of an investor group led by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

The platform now has a multinational team of more than 13,000 professionals across more than 50 offices. With this new addition, the platform can now offer broader capabilities to a growing client base and further enhance the talent and quality of its unified advisory and tax services.

CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors, Jim Peko, will continue to lead the platform; Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE, will continue to lead his geography.

Along with the addition of Grant Thornton UAE, Grant Thornton (Cayman), and Grant Thornton Luxembourg have also joined the unified organization through separate transactions with Grant Thornton Advisors.

The platform will continue to explore growth opportunities in additional service lines and regions where there is economic alignment, client consistency and industry-service intersection.

"Scaling our offerings and footprint by uniting with Grant Thornton UAE underscores our focus on advancing a combined platform, with multinational experience and exemplary quality," said Peko.

Hisham Farouk said: "The unification marks an exciting new chapter for Grant Thornton UAE, designed to enhance our capabilities and solidify our position as a leading advisor in a dynamic market."

"The expansion of our platform with firms that have shared ambitions and complementary talents supports our strategic focus," said Steve Tennant, Managing Partner, Grant Thornton Ireland, who spearheaded the acquisitions on behalf of Grant Thornton Advisors

"This platform is unlike any other in the accounting and consulting industry — delivering a singular experience and exceptional quality," said Andre Moura, Managing Director, New Mountain Capital.

"With nearly six decades in the UAE, becoming part of this multinational platform signifies a crucial advancement in Grant Thornton UAE's quest for innovation, collaboration, and global influence, charting a new course in our journey," said Farouk Mohamed, Founder & Chairman, Grant Thornton UAE.

Lumina Capital Advisers Limited served as sole financial adviser to Grant Thornton UAE; Taylor Wessing LLP acted as Grant Thornton UAE's legal adviser in relation to the transaction.

