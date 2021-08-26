Grangers: One in two people stopped wearing a waterproof because it did not keep them dry but only 66% of people had reproofed their jacket

CHESTERFIELD, England, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor enthusiasts and outdoor purists take note - a survey has revealed one in two people stop wearing a waterproof jacket because it 'didn't keep them dry' – but only 28% of people feel confident in reproofing or washing their jackets.

This is despite 81.8% of people agreeing that looking after their clothing and equipment was important.

In an 18-months where more time has been spent enjoying outdoor pursuits plus questioning our throwaway culture, a year-long survey with up to 2,300 respondents discovered how much time and effort individuals put into taking care of their outdoor clothing.

Whilst 70% people said sustainability was 'very important' or 'extremely important' when purchasing outdoor clothing and equipment, one in five people throw away their waterproof jackets after use instead of recycling, reproofing, or donating.

The research, commissioned as part of Derbyshire aftercare solutions expert Grangers' Wear + Tear Survey, found the biggest issue with waterproofs being thrown away was because it no longer kept them dry. Almost 47% of respondents noted this as the main reason for getting rid of it.

It emerged that the average lifespan of a waterproof jacket was 5.88 years. However, for those that washed and reproofed their gear it increased to 6.05 years. Most respondents said they felt more confident washing their jacket than reproofing it.

People aged 45 plus were most passionate about looking after their clothing and equipment.

A whopping 83.7% of respondents owned more than one waterproof and, interestingly, 85.9% of those who said they owned multiple, said they would use the same one for the same activities.

A Grangers spokesperson said "It's clear that, despite a desire and appetite amongst consumers to make more sustainable choices with their clothing, there is a lack of confidence to do so when it comes to taking proper care of outdoor gear.

This shows us that there's a lack of education around how people can extend the lifespan of their clothing – I think a lot of us have thrown away a piece of clothing because of a small hole, rip, or a missing button – but these are all things that are easily fixed and addressed, with a stitch at home or by using a repair service".

