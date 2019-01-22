Grandstream's Region-specific Growth Strategies for the Latin American IP Desktop Phones Market Recognized by Frost & Sullivan

Grandstream entered Latin America when devices were priced at approximately $500 and a handful of providers dominated the IP desktop phones market. The company introduced several open-session initiation protocol (SIP) desktop phones for approximately $100, thereby completely disrupting the market. The competitive price points enabled the market to expand into the small- and mid-sized business (SMB) segment, making Grandstream the vendor of choice among Latin American companies looking for affordable IP desktop phones with modern functionalities and easy integration with third-party PBX systems.

"A strong value proposition customized for different market segments and deep relationships with many business partners in key countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Chile, have positioned Grandstream as the undisputed growth leader," said Sebastian Menutti, Senior Industry Analyst. "Furthermore, the company has developed an extensive portfolio of enterprise communications platforms and endpoints, including low-, mid-, and high-end IP desktop phones; IP PBX systems; surveillance systems; and video conferencing services, which help it serve larger enterprises and government agencies."

By enlarging the scope of its solutions, Grandstream became an end-to-end provider in the enterprise communications landscape and cross sells to broaden its business. In addition, the company offers comprehensive and personalized customer support for both large enterprises and SMBs on-premise, thereby ensuring superior problem resolution.

"Throughout its history, Grandstream has disrupted the marketplace, pushing down the overall prices in the market and raising the standards of quality and functionality among IP desktop phone providers," noted Menutti. "In spite of the increasing competition from low-cost providers, Grandstream continues to increase its brand equity by delivering additional value at every touch point to its Latin American customers and ultimately positions itself for further market expansion."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. The award recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the recipient company's growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Grandstream Networks, Inc.

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

