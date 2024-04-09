GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Camila Cabello Debuts as the New Global Face of BACARDÍ® Rum

The iconic rum brand has teamed up with the Cuban-American megastar for a new summer campaign, featuring music from her highly-anticipated new album

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ Rum announces pop superstar Camila Cabello as the new face of the brand, kicking off a multi-year partnership under the BACARDÍ global Do What Moves You platform. In her first-ever spirits collaboration, the multihyphenate artist stars in a sensational campaign spot set to her new song "I LUV IT," now available on all major streaming platforms. This is the first single off her highly anticipated fourth album arriving this summer, C, XOXO.

[CAMPAIGN SPOT YOUTUBE LINK HERE ]

BACARDÍ Rum announces Camila Cabello as new face of the brand The BACARDÍ Rum ‘I LUV IT’ punch, co-created by Camila Cabello

"I'm beyond excited to be partnering with BACARDÍ. I've always thought of BACARDÍ as the quintessential rum brand," said Camila Cabello. "To me, BACARDÍ is synonymous with the spirit of the Caribbean and, of course, good cocktails and a great party. The campaign we worked on is unlike any project I've done before. I can't wait for fans to experience it."

The BACARDÍ campaign is a celebration of the vibrant spirit of Cabello's new music and the brand's longstanding passion for bringing together community through movement and self-expression. The creative was captured by director Nicolás Méndez, Co-Founder of CANADA and a go-to director for international hitmakers including Rosalia, Travis Scott, and Tame Impala. His cinematic and irreverent vision, developed in partnership with BBDO New York, features the popstar moving to the beat of her infectious new track. Soundwaves from the song begin to pulsate from the radio onto the street, and eventually culminate in a joyous, communal block party complete with BACARDÍ cocktails. The choreography was brought to life by Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, and Arthur Hare of (LA)HORDE , while Cabello's bold new looks were created in collaboration with celebrity stylist Jared Ellner , makeup artist Ash K Holm , hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos , and nail artist Tom Bachick .

The campaign celebrates Cabello's fresh-new sound and style, unlike anything fans have seen before. Beyond the new creative, BACARDĺ will continue to support the star through the release of her new album with a series of upcoming events and performances across the world, all featuring the I LUV IT Punch. Co-created by Cabello herself, the drink is a delicious twist on a classic rum punch, pairing BACARDÍ Carta Blanca with some of her favourite ingredients, including passion fruit, lime, coconut water and St. Germain.

"The BACARDÍ team is thrilled to partner with one of the biggest stars of today for our newest campaign," said Roberto Ramirez Laverde, Global SVP of BACARDĺ Rum. "Our shared Caribbean heritage and love of music are the driving forces behind this multifaceted global collaboration. Camila Cabello's electrifying energy matches perfectly with our brand DNA, which has always championed individuality and doing what moves you. This campaign is only the start—we can't wait for the world to see just how she embodies the spirit of BACARDĺ."

The campaign will air on global broadcast and be amplified through various social and online video channels, with additional support via out-of-home billboards and still imagery. C, XOXO will be released on global streaming platforms this summer. The full recipe for Cabello's I LUV IT Punch is below. Be sure to follow both @Bacardi_UK and @Camilla_Cabello on Instagram to stay in the loop for more exciting campaign updates, or visit www.BACARDI.com .

I LUV IT Punch Recipe

60 ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca rum

15 ml St Germain liqueur

15 ml Passion Fruit Nectar

15 ml lime (juice of about half a lime)

30 ml coconut water

Lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes as garnish

Method: Build all ingredients into a rocks glass filled with cubed ice. Give a quick stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.