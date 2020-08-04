Gramercy Statement on Agreement Between Argentina and its Creditors

GREENWICH, Connecticut, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management issued the following statement after the Argentine Government announced an agreement was reached today between Argentina and an important subset of its creditors.

"We believe that this consensual breakthrough is yet another important building block in the collaborative approach needed to help address Argentina's debt challenges," said Robert Koenigsberger, founder and CIO of Gramercy. "This agreement will allow the country to sustain high growth, reduce poverty, and enable more Argentines to meet their legitimate aspirations for a better standard of living for their families – all of which are also essential for improving creditworthiness and breaking the cycle of boom-bust external financing."

"Gramercy will continue to work closely with the Argentine authorities and other stakeholders with a view not only to finalize this important debt agreement but also to open the way for more pro-growth and financially-sustainable investments in Argentina," Koenigsberger concluded.

