Grain Mill Products Market to Garner $830.8 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 3.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in per capita income in emerging countries, and rise in awareness about gluten-free products are the two major factors driving the growth of the global grain mill products market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Rise in per capita income in emerging countries, and increase in awareness about gluten-free products are the two major factors driving the growth of the global grain mill products market. Furthermore, change in taste and preference of consumers and tradition of urban and modern lifestyles have fueled the growth of the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and unfavorable conditions resulting in contamination in storage facilities impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, expansion of commercial farmlands in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6213

The wheat segment to rule the roost through 2026

Based on product, the wheat segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global grain mill products market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. This is due to its use in majority of countries, as the leading source of carbohydrate and vegetable protein.

The supermarket and hypermarket segment dominated the market

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global grain mill products market. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to Increase in retail sales channel penetration in developing markets, and upsurge in deals and discounts drive the growth of the segment. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to availability of various options including detailed information, offers and discount, and free home delivery offered by e-commerce platforms, and increase in internet penetration.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6213

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, followed by North America

The global Grain mill products market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Demographics, reduction of productivity, and rise of the digital economy impacts the long-term growth of the Asia-Pacific grain mill products market. On the other hand, North America contributed to the second highest revenue share in 2018. However, the Europe region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the study period. This is due to rise in number of health-conscious consumers in this region.

Major market players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

Hindustan Unilever Limited

ConAgra Foods, Inc

Hodgson Mill

King Arthur Flour Company

White Wings and Willmar International

Ardent Mills Canada

General Mills Inc .

. ITC Limited, Inc

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Clean Label Ingredients Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Pre-book Offer 10% Discount:

Baking Ingredients Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026

Malt Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research