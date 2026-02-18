Grafted Polyolefins Market worth $5.98 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Grafted Polyolefins Market by Type (Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE, PP, EVA), Application (Adhesion Promotion, Compatibilization), End-use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Construction), Processing Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the grafted polyolefins market is projected to grow from USD 4.71 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 5.98 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Grafted Polyolefins Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 4.71 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.98 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.9%

Grafted Polyolefins Market Trends & Insights:

The grafted polyolefins market is growing due to the increasing need for more sophisticated adhesion promoters as well as compatibilizers in the majority of the end-use industries. The automotive industry, due to its focus on lightweighting vehicles, as well as the increasing number of electric vehicles being manufactured, has increased the consumption of grafted polyolefins in making fiber/reinforced composites or in making composites that are filled with mineral products. The rapid growth of flexible multilayer, flexible packaging products has also been a significant factor in the growth of the grafted polyolefins market, because such products provide an extremely robust bond when used in dissimilar polymer layers. Lastly, because there is an increase in focus on recycling plastic and interest in creating a circular economy, there will be a higher demand for polyolefins because they can aid in enhancing compatibility and mechanical performance for recyclable blends. Furthermore, continuing strength in manufacturing throughout the Asia Pacific region and increasing improvements in the technology associated with the use of reactive extrusion will provide a more efficient means of producing and utilizing these products.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for grafted polyolefins, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Adhesion promotion is the largest amongst all applications, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2025 and 2030.

Extrusion is the fastest-growing processing technology for grafted polyolefins, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Automotive is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry for grafted polyolefins, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Maleic anhydride-grafted PE is the fastest-growing type in the grafted polyolefins market, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The grafted polyolefins market is driven by product innovation, capacity expansions, and strategic collaborations among global leaders, such as Arkema (France), Dow (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan). These companies are focusing on capacity expansion and product launches to sustain their market position.

The Compound Company, Will & Co B.V., and Swastik Interchem Private Limited are considered under the other players of the grafted polyolefins market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Grafted Polyolefins Market"

180 - Tables

68 - Figures

240 - Pages

Demand for high-performance compatibilizers and adhesion promoters is driving the growth of the grafted polyolefins market in automotive, packaging, construction, and electrical applications. Automotive lightweighting initiatives are one of the many reasons for growth in this market, as they require strong adhesion of fibers to matrix materials in composite products. Another factor contributing to growth in grafted polyolefin sales is the rapid expansion of multilayer and barrier packaging requiring good adhesion between different types of plastic materials. The use of recycled plastic materials is another major factor driving the demand for grafted polyolefins because they improve the performance and mechanical properties of recycled polyolefins. Expanding industrialization and infrastructure development in developing countries and advances in technology related to the use of reactive extrusion are improving the cost-effectiveness of this technology globally, thus enhancing worldwide adoption rates.

Maleic anhydride grafted PE by type to record the highest CAGR in the grafted polyolefins market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The fastest-growing segment of the grafted polyolefins market is maleic anhydride polyethylene because it provides a good compromise between flexibility, adhesion capability, and versatility in processing. The incorporation of polar groups from the maleic anhydride significantly enhances the compatibility of polyethylene (PE) with polar materials such as metals, glass fibre, polyamides, and ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH). Therefore, it is an excellent adhesion promoter and compatibilizer. The increasing demand for different laminated package types, insulation in power cable/wire applications, composite material components in automotive OEMs, as well as recycled polymer blends, is driving this exponential growth. The high volume of polyethylene consumption throughout the world, cost competitiveness, and ease of reactive extrusion processing will lead to more rapid adoption than any other type of grafted polyolefin resin.

Extrusion, by processing technology, to record the highest CAGR in the grafted polyolefins market, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2030.

Compared to other methods of processing grafted polyolefins (such as grafting via solvent, ball milling, and reaction in solution), extrusion is the preferred method due to its high speed, continuous nature, cost savings, and the ability to control grafted levels and product consistency accurately. Reactive extrusion allows for the uniform grafting of maleic anhydride and other functional (graft) groups on polyolefins as they are being processed; this reduces both the number of steps needed for manufacturing and the overall costs of manufacturing polyolefins with grafts. In addition, reactive extrusion can facilitate high throughput and simple scalability, which is very important for satisfying the rapidly growing demand for grafted polyolefins from automotive, packaging, and recycling applications around the world. Moreover, extrusion provides flexibility in modifying the performance characteristics of grafted polyolefins for specific end-use applications, as well as the ability to incorporate recycled feedstock directly into the manufacturing process, which is in keeping with sustainability initiatives and circular economy principles.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing and largest market for grafted polyolefins during the forecast period.

Due to rapid industrialization, robust manufacturing expansion within the region, and expanding end-use industries in developing nations, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and largest market for grafted polyolefins. The demand for grafted polyolefins in lightweight composites and interior automotive component applications is primarily being driven by the dominance of Asia Pacific in both global automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing. Grafted polyolefin demand in Asia Pacific will continue to be supported by the rapid growth of flexible, multilayer packaging, along with increasing urbanization and consumption of consumer products. Moreover, Asia Pacific will remain one of the largest producers of plastics in the world; therefore, there will be an increasing need for compatibilizers used in the processing and recycling of plastics. Growth of the market for grafted polyolefins will also be supported by the availability of large polyolefin production capacity, cost-competitive production costs, continuous investment from both global and regional chemical manufacturers, and increasing demand for compatibilizers from the processing and recycling of plastics in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.(US), Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific, Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Borealis AG (Austria), SI Group, Inc. (US), Dow (US), and COACE Chemical Company Limited (China)

