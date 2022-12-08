Graciela Racaro Joins Signant Health as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the appointment of Graciela Racaro to the position of chief operating officer. A seasoned leader in global clinical development, Racaro will leverage substantial clinical operations and regulatory expertise to drive operational efficiency at scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"This is an exciting time to join Signant," noted Racaro of her appointment. "As clinical development evolves towards greater globalization and digitalization, Signant is ideally positioned with the solutions, operational infrastructure, and scientific support needed to deliver successful trials in today's complex research landscape. I look forward to ensuring our customers' success and guiding Signant toward achieving its strategic goals."

Racaro joins Signant following a distinguished 18-year tenure with a leading global clinical research organization (CRO). She most recently served as executive vice president of clinical development and operational head of the company's biotech division, where she led multidisciplinary teams.

"Graciela's deep expertise in drug development, commercialization, and operational leadership align with Signant's trajectory to become the clinical trial technology partner the industry seeks for scaled, global delivery grounded in science and service" said Roger Smith, Signant's chief executive officer. "Her record of success in accelerating timelines, reducing burdens and barriers, and expertly navigating the global regulatory environment led us to the conclusion that she is the change-driving leader needed to head our delivery organization through our next phase of growth. We are excited to have her on board."

