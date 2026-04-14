GRAB PARTNERS WITH HO CHI MINH CITY TOURISM FESTIVAL 2026

CONNECTING EXPERIENCES – PROMOTING CUISINE – ADVANCING DIGITAL TOURISM

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2026 on April 5, Grab Vietnam's participation stood out by enhancing visitor experiences and heavily promoting the City's image across digital platforms to the summer tourism market.

A key highlight was the "Ho Chi Minh City Iconic Eateries" Awards 2026, honoring 60 outstanding restaurants and eateries — well-loved destinations that represent the rich culinary identity of the City. The program was developed based on data from the GrabFood platform combined with on-ground evaluations, following rigorous criteria.

The awarded establishments were categorized into three groups:

Local Flavor Legends (40 establishments): representing local culinary identity;

representing local culinary identity; Customer Choice: Best Experience (10 establishments): recognized for outstanding service quality;

recognized for outstanding service quality; Rising Stars (10 establishments): acknowledging impressive growth and strong adaptability on digital platforms.

In addition, Grab introduced various solutions to support visitors, notably the Travel Pass package designed for international travelers. Integrated within the Grab app, it offers bundled services including transportation, dining, and shopping at optimized costs, with total benefits of up to nearly VND 2.5 million per package.

At the same time, dedicated ride-hailing support zones, interactive experience areas, and on-site promotional offers at the event enabled visitors to easily access services and discover the "Iconic" eateries.

Mrs. Nguyen Thanh Anh, Director of Marketing and Commercial Operations at Grab Vietnam, stated that the initiative aims to honor local culinary values while bringing these experiences closer to residents and tourists through technology platforms.

The collaboration between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Grab Vietnam demonstrates the effectiveness of partnership models in developing tourism integrated with technology. This marks an important step toward enhancing visitor experiences, accelerating digital transformation, and positioning Ho Chi Minh City as a modern, friendly, and culturally rich destination.

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