GPU as a Service Market worth $26.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPU as a Service market is expected to grow from USD 8.21 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 26.62 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The surge in AI and machine learning applications is a primary driver for the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market. Industries such as healthcare, finance, and automotive require high-performance computing for tasks like data analysis, image recognition, and autonomous driving. For example, NVIDIA's GPUs are widely used in AI research and development, enabling companies to access powerful computational resources without significant upfront investments. This demand for scalable and efficient AI solutions fuels the growth of GPUaaS, allowing businesses to leverage advanced technologies without the need for extensive infrastructure.

By deployment, hybrid cloud segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Hybrid cloud deployment in the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market will grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period because of its ability to balance data security, cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Hybrid cloud models are being adopted increasingly by businesses to take advantage of both on-premises infrastructure and public cloud resources. This solution is especially helpful for AI inference and training workloads that demand scalable GPU capabilities without compromising data privacy. Financial institutions and healthcare organizations, for example, leverage hybrid cloud deployments to process sensitive data locally while utilizing cloud GPUs for training AI models. Companies such as NVIDIA offers DGX Cloud and AI Enterprise, enabling seamless deployment of AI across hybrid environments. Additionally, major cloud providers like AWS Outposts and Azure Arc enable businesses to run GPU-intensive application lon-premises while maintaining connectivity to the cloud. Low-latency AI processing, compliance with regulations, and edge AI usage also drive hybrid cloud GPUaaS adoption. In addition to this, media and entertainment industries benefit from hybrid configurations for real-time rendering as well as content creation. As companies focus on operational flexibility and cost efficiency, hybrid cloud configurations will propel strong revenue growth in the GPUaaS market.

By enterprise type- small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment will account for the high CAGR in 2025-2030.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment in the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics. SMEs often lack the capital to invest in expensive on-premises GPU infrastructure, making cloud-based GPUaaS a cost-efficient and scalable option. AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud provide SMEs with on-demand access to high-performance GPUs, which can be used to speed up AI model training, video rendering, and data analysis without having to make huge initial investments. GPUaaS supports pay-as-you-go pricing, which enables SMEs to efficiently manage operational costs. Startups in industries like fintech, e-commerce, and healthcare are using GPUaaS to develop AI-powered applications for personalized suggestions, fraud monitoring, and medical image analysis. For example, an AI-based health tech startup can use GPUaaS for quick diagnosis and predictive analysis without maintaining complex infrastructure. In addition, GPUaaS vendors provide uer-friendly interfaces and managed services that reduces technical expertise required for SMEs to implement AI solutions. As SMEs continue with the adoption of digital transformation and seek competitive advantages with AI and ML, GPUaaS demand is bound to grow in this sector.

North America region will hold highest share in the GPU as a Service market.

North America holds the maximum market share of the GPU as a Service industry because of its strong technological infrastructure, advanced AI ecosystem, and presence of leading cloud service providers in the region. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have headquarters in the region and provide scalable and reliable GPUaaS solutions. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) among various industries like healthcare, finance, and gaming drives strong demand for GPU resources. Furthermore, North America's focus on high-performance computing (HPC) for scientific simulations, financial modeling, and engineering simulations accelerates the adoption of GPUaaS. The region benefits from substancial investment and collaborations. For instance, in March 2025, OpenAI signed a five year, USD 11.9 billion agreement with CoreWeave, as it seeks to secure critical GPU compute capacity for its expanding AI models. The strong gaming and entertainment sector in North America also adds to growth, driven by rising demand for GPUs used in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. In addition, the favorable regulatory climate, strong data center infrastructure, and ongoing developments in AI technology guarantee North America's dominance in the GPUaaS market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the GPU as a Service companies are Amazon web Servies, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Coreweave (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Lambda (US), Tencent Cloud (China), Jarvislabs.ai (India), among others.

