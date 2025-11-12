GPS Tracking Device Market Share Dominated by OBD Units as Advanced Smart Trackers Set to Expand at 14.23% CAGR to 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS tracking device market is valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market report highlights that the increasing integration of telematics in transportation, rising demand for fleet management, and government mandates for vehicle tracking are among the key factors driving the steady growth trajectory. 

There is a rising adoption of GPS-enabled devices across logistics, construction, and asset tracking industries. The availability of compact, power-efficient GPS modules and the expansion of IoT-based connected ecosystems are further fueling the global market's growth, enabling more efficient monitoring, improved safety, and optimized asset utilization across sectors. 

Key Adoption Trends

Affordable Tech Expands GPS Tracking Access 

Falling component prices are making GPS tracking technology far more accessible. The cost of high-precision receivers and low-power communication modules has dropped significantly, allowing manufacturers to deliver advanced tracking features at affordable rates. This affordability is helping small businesses and new consumer segments, such as personal and pet tracking, enter the market. Lower connectivity and hardware expenses are also encouraging broader adoption across industries like logistics and energy, where remote monitoring was once too costly.

E-commerce Logistics Embrace Smart Tracking 

The rapid growth of online retail and delivery services is reshaping how logistics networks operate. Companies are increasingly using GPS-based tracking systems that integrate with route planning, weather, and traffic insights to improve delivery efficiency. These software and systems support mixed transport modes such as vans, bikes, and drones, ensuring smooth tracking across different networks. In temperature-sensitive deliveries, real-time monitoring helps maintain product quality and reduce losses. With smarter scheduling and predictive tools, GPS tracking has become an essential part of modern e-commerce logistics. 

Segmentation Insights By Device Type 

  • Stand-Alone Tracker 
  • OBD Device 
  • Advance/Smart Tracker 

By Component 

  • Hardware 
  • Software 
  • Services 

By Application 

  • Fleet Management 
  • Asset Tracking 
  • Personal and Pet 
  • Marine and Aviation 
  • Others (Law Enforcement, Wildlife, Agriculture) 

By End-user Vertical 

  • Transportation and Logistics 
  • Construction and Mining 
  • Oil and Gas 
  • Government and Defense 
  • Consumer 
  • Other End-user Verticals 

By Geography 

North America 

  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 

Europe 

  • Germany 
  • United Kingdom 
  • France 
  • Italy 
  • Spain 
  • Russia 
  • Rest of Europe 

Asia-Pacific 

  • China 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • India 
  • Australia 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 

South America 

  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Chile 
  • Colombia 
  • Rest of South America 

Middle East and Africa 

  • Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East 
  • Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Rest of Africa 

GPS Tracking Devices Market Trends by Geography 

North America: 

Growth is driven by strict electronic logging mandates, expanding usage-based insurance, and strong public-sector investments in telematics and cybersecurity. Advanced LTE and emerging 5G networks support real-time analytics, while Mexico's near-shoring boosts cross-border fleet integration. 

Asia-Pacific: 

Asia-Pacific leads in growth due to large-scale GNSS manufacturing, government logistics initiatives, and increasing adoption of GPS-enabled solutions. Japan and South Korea are integrating 5G and V2X technologies for smart-city mobility and automation. 

GPS Tracking Device Companies Covered in this Report 

  • CalAmp Corp. 
  • Sierra Wireless Inc. 
  • TomTom International B.V. 
  • ORBCOMM Inc. 
  • Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. 
  • Jimi IoT Co., Ltd. (Concox) 
  • Teltonika Telematics UAB 
  • Geotab Inc. 
  • Trackimo LLC 
  • Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co., Ltd. 
  • Ruptela UAB 
  • Sensata Insights (SmartWitness) 
  • Positioning Universal Inc. 
  • Meitrack Group 
  • Laipac Technology Inc. 
  • Laird Connectivity LLC 
  • Garmin Ltd. 
  • Xirgo Technologies LLC 
  • Suntech International USA Inc. 
  • ATrack Technology Inc. 

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/gps-tracking-device-market?utm_source=prnewswire 

