GPS Tracker Market to Reach USD 3544 Million by 2031 | Driven by Automotive, Personal & Asset Tracking Demand | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Tracker Market is Segmented by Type (Standalone Tracker, Premium Tracker), by Application (Automotive, Assets, Personal, Pet).

The global market for GPS Tracker was valued at USD 1651 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3544 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-29T7064/Global_GPS_Tracker_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of GPS Tracker Market:

The GPS Tracker Market is growing rapidly as location-based tracking becomes essential across personal, commercial, and industrial domains. Evolving from basic vehicle monitoring tools, GPS trackers now encompass applications in asset security, employee tracking, child safety, pet monitoring, and emergency response. Advancements in mobile integration, IoT connectivity, and AI-based route optimization have elevated the functionality of tracking systems. As industries seek efficiency, security, and transparency, GPS trackers play a central role in data-driven operations. Market momentum is further enhanced by affordability, miniaturization, and regulatory support. With demand rising across sectors, the GPS Tracker Market is poised for continued global expansion.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-29T7064/global-gps-tracker

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GPS TRACKER MARKET:

Premium GPS trackers are driving the growth of the GPS Tracker Market due to their advanced features, high accuracy, and integration with smart platforms. These devices often come equipped with real-time location tracking, geofencing, route history, speed monitoring, and emergency alerts, making them ideal for enterprise and high-end consumer applications. Industries like logistics, defense, and luxury car fleets prefer premium trackers for their enhanced security and performance. Additionally, integration with mobile apps, cloud platforms, and IoT ecosystems further increases their value proposition. As customer expectations rise for precision and control, the demand for feature-rich, durable, and technologically superior GPS trackers is pushing market expansion in both developed and emerging economies.

Standalone GPS trackers are propelling market growth by providing a simple, portable, and cost-effective solution for diverse applications. These compact devices operate independently without requiring smartphone integration, making them ideal for asset tracking, child safety, pet monitoring, and elderly care. Their ease of use, long battery life, and plug-and-play design attract consumers and small businesses alike. Standalone trackers also benefit logistics companies and field service providers by improving fleet visibility and theft prevention. With increasing concerns over safety and asset protection, the adoption of standalone GPS trackers is growing steadily. Their affordability and adaptability to a wide range of non-commercial uses contribute significantly to the market's expansion.

The personal segment is a key driver of the GPS Tracker Market as individuals increasingly adopt tracking devices for safety, convenience, and peace of mind. Parents are investing in GPS wearables for children, while caretakers use trackers for monitoring elderly family members with cognitive challenges. Fitness enthusiasts, hikers, and travelers are also turning to GPS-enabled smartwatches and tags for location sharing and emergency support. Rising urbanization and safety concerns further boost demand for personal tracking devices in crowded or high-risk areas. As awareness around personal safety and health grows, the personal GPS tracker segment continues to expand, backed by improved affordability, design innovations, and smartphone integration.

Fleet operators are increasingly adopting GPS trackers to improve operational efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and enhance route planning. Real-time tracking of vehicles enables better coordination, driver behavior monitoring, and delivery time optimization. Industries like logistics, transportation, construction, and public transit are investing heavily in fleet telematics, where GPS tracking forms the backbone. Government mandates for vehicle tracking systems in school buses and commercial fleets are also encouraging market penetration. As global trade and last-mile delivery services expand, GPS-based fleet management continues to be a cornerstone in enhancing logistics performance, contributing significantly to market growth.

With rising crime rates and increasing awareness around personal safety, consumers are turning to GPS tracking devices to protect family members, pets, and valuable assets. Parents use trackers to monitor children's commutes, while individuals secure items such as laptops, luggage, and bicycles with GPS tags. Similarly, pet owners rely on GPS collars to prevent loss or theft. The affordability and compact design of modern GPS devices make them accessible to a wider demographic. As safety continues to be a pressing concern across urban and rural settings, the demand for personal and asset-based tracking solutions is rising, propelling market growth.

The integration of GPS trackers with IoT and cloud platforms is reshaping their utility across industries. IoT-enabled GPS systems allow real-time data sharing, predictive analytics, and remote diagnostics, enhancing decision-making and automation. Cloud-based tracking dashboards improve accessibility and scalability for enterprise users managing large fleets or inventory. This integration supports features like automated reporting, maintenance alerts, and geo-fencing, which are crucial for logistics, agriculture, and mining operations. As businesses transition to smart ecosystems, GPS trackers embedded within IoT frameworks are becoming indispensable, thereby accelerating the overall market demand.

Governments around the world are enforcing stricter regulations around vehicle tracking, driver safety, and public transportation security. In many countries, regulatory mandates require commercial vehicles, school buses, and emergency services to install GPS tracking systems. These regulations ensure compliance with road safety standards, emission controls, and performance monitoring. Additionally, border security and law enforcement agencies are increasing adoption for surveillance and rapid response. Regulatory support and enforcement act as vital market growth enablers.

Smart city initiatives are incorporating GPS tracking systems into public transportation, waste management, ride-sharing, and emergency services. GPS trackers support efficient route planning, passenger safety, and resource optimization, aligning with urban sustainability goals. Municipalities deploy trackers to monitor real-time movement of buses, sanitation trucks, and ambulances. Ride-hailing platforms also rely on GPS to connect drivers and passengers while ensuring ride traceability. As urban mobility evolves to include electric scooters, bike-sharing, and autonomous vehicles, GPS tracking remains central to operational coordination. Smart city investments are thus directly contributing to GPS tracker adoption on a wide scale.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-29T7064&lic=single-user

GPS TRACKER MARKET SHARE:

The global top five GPS tracker manufacturers include Shenzhen Jimi, CalAmp, Queclink Wireless Solutions, Teltonika, Meitrack, which together account for about 55% of the market share, of which the largest manufacturer is Shenzhen Jimi loT, with a market share of 15%.

China is the global leading producer of GPS trackers, with a market share of over 65%. This is due to large-scale manufacturing, expanding logistics networks, and rising demand for personal safety devices in the region

In terms of type, the market share of stand-alone trackers is over 50%.

In the field of application, the market share of automobiles reaches more than 40%.

Key Companies:

CalAmp

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Teltonika

Meitrack

ORBCOMM

Eelink

Sierra Wireless

ARKNAV

Suntech

Ruptela

Coban

Shenzhen Jimi loT

Shenzhen Thinkrace Technology

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-29T7064/Global_GPS_Tracker_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- The global market for Personal GPS Trackers was estimated to be worth USD 138.9 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 176.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Solar-powered GPS Tracker market was valued at USD 168 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 314 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global 4G On-Board Diagnostics GPS Tracker market was valued at USD 539 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 669 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Position Tracking System Market

- Dog GPS Tracker Market

- GPS Collar Market

- GPS and GNSS Land Leveling System Market

- The global Positioning Systems (GPS) market is projected to grow from USD 49310 Million in 2023 to USD 89280 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Family Tracking App was valued at USD 704 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3057 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Premium GPS Tracker was valued at USD 876 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1257 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

- Motorcycle GPS Tracker Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

市場分析

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg