Government's Stringent Regulations to Boost the Market of Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market. Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the In-Cabin Sensing Systems at the global and regional levels. Global Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54.1% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 6,877 million by 2027.

Market Overview

The market is expected to witness a boost on account of the rising incidences of vehicle crashes due to several reasons such as driver's mistakes such as fatigue and drowsiness, less attentiveness, night vision, careless behavior, etc. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every year about 100,000 police-reported crashes involve drowsy driving. These crashes result in more than 1,550 fatalities and 71,000 injuries.

Also, a rise in the spending on research and development in the automotive industry coupled with the emerging of new players and the offering of new technology enables solutions of in-cabin sensing systems is acting as a growth catalyst to the industry. As per a study by Auto Alliance, automakers spend more than US$100 billion globally each year on R&D, ranking the auto industry ahead of other technology-driven industries. In 2018, the global automakers spent more than US$ 125 billion on R&D.

COVID-19 Impact

The covid -19 pandemic has brought higher automation and digitalization in the global automotive industry. The features or concepts such as IoT, AI, and digitalization will become exceptionally applicable in the coming years and are going to define the new way of working. A rise in vehicle theft during the COVID-19 era is the key factor that would drive the demand for In-Cabin sensing in the forecast period. As per a study, vehicle burglaries shot up 63% in New York and nearly 17% in Los Angeles from Jan. 1 through mid-May 2020, compared with the same period last year (2019).

Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Application, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Driver Monitoring Systems

Passenger Occupant Systems

Gesture UI Control

Theft Prevention Systems

Others

The driver monitoring systems segment dominated the application type segment and gathered 45.5% of the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market in 2020. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at 54.5% CAGR to reach US$ 3,176 million by the year 2027.

By Vehicle Type, the market is primarily segmented into

SUVs

Sedans

Hatchback

Others

Amongst vehicle types, the SUVs segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 53.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2020, the SUVs segment generated a revenue of US$ 199.3 million.

In-Cabin Sensing Systems Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market with almost US$ 148.6 million in revenue in 2020. At the same time, the Europe region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 55.5% over the forecast period owing to the launch of several government regulations such as EU-General Safety Regulations, Euro NCAP, Multilateral Agreements, etc.

The major players targeting the market includes

Hyundai

Robert Bosch

Bit sensing

General Motors

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Denso Corporation

Jaguar (JRL)

NXP

Smart Radar Systems

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market?

Which factors are influencing the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Radar Based In-Cabin Sensing Systems Market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

