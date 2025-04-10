Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Platforms Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 13.22%

Sustainable 13.22% CAGR Reflects Enduring Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Platforms Demand Across Sectors

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 13.22% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.22% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic GRC landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms

In an era where regulatory scrutiny, cybersecurity threats, and operational complexity continue to rise, GRC platforms have become mission-critical for enterprises striving to ensure resilience, accountability, and strategic agility. From banking and financial services to healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and public sector institutions, organizations are rapidly adopting integrated GRC solutions to proactively manage risk, streamline compliance, strengthen governance, and drive cross-functional alignment in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

According to Vaishali Moitra, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "GRC platforms are no longer just about regulatory checklists - they're foundational to building enterprise-wide resilience, trust, and agility. With the integration of AI, real-time analytics, and automated control frameworks, leading GRC vendors are transforming how organizations anticipate risk, ensure compliance, and align governance with business strategy.

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional GRC platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional GRC platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top GRC vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top GRC vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in GRC solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in GRC solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming GRC platforms to proactively manage risks, streamline compliance processes, and enhance decision-making across the enterprise.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including AuditBoard, CyberSaint, Diligent, IBM, Ideagen, LogicGate, LogicManager, MEGA International, MetricStream, Mitratech, NAVEX, OneTrust, Protecht, Kroll (Resolver), Riskonnect, Archer, SAI360, TruOps, ServiceNow, SureCloud, Swiss GRC and Workiva.

Why This Matters for GRC Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and Chief Risk Officers of Governance Risk and Compliance solution providers, these insights are critical for uncovering unmet market needs, sharpening go-to-market strategies and maintaining a competitive edge. As regulatory demands and risk complexity escalate, vendors must ensure their platforms offer enterprise-grade scalability, strong compliance automation, and AI-driven intelligence that delivers measurable business value.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

