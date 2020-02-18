GoTo Global Expands Its Multimodal Shared Mobility Service

300 electric scooters to hit Malta's roads in February 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTo, a multimodal shared mobility service, present in 13 cities in 3 countries with over 1.7mn rides in 2019, is adding to its Maltese fleet of 200 cars an addition of 300 electric scooters as it focuses on providing an end-to-end shared mobility service able to become an alternative to private car ownership.

Introduced to Malta in 2018, over 200,000 trips and 1.8 kilometers were covered using the GoTo cars. The GoTo team expects similar enthusiasm for its scooters.

Gil Laser, CEO GoTo Global, said: "We are excited to see our vision for an ultimate multimodal mobility experience coming to life with the launch of our scooter fleet in Malta. We will keep adding more mobility modes in Malta and other countries striving to reduce dependency on privately-owned cars."

Scooters are smaller, lighter, more traffic-friendly and easier to park vehicles, which makes them particularly handy for shorter trips. During the closed pilot, GoTo witnessed a large number of trips that were proportionally shorter to what the company was used to with its One-Way and Round-Trip carsharing services, especially in more congested urban areas.

CEO of GoTo Malta, Gordon Bugeja, said: "This reinforces our belief that we'll be serving our customers even better by adding different solutions targeting multiple forms of transportation needs via a single platform enabling seamless multimodal mobility experience."

The company believes that in the long run shared mobility solutions will continue to rise, as they bring a more sustainable solution for people to move around, while reducing transportation expenses, traffic levels and resource waste since private cars tend to stay parked over 80% of the time.

About GoTo Global

GoTo Global is a multimodal vehicle sharing service provider with a mission to reduce the number of privately-owned vehicles in cities. We do so by offering people multiple ways of traveling from point A to point B including shared cars, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. We cover all the personal mobility needs with one membership and one app. We have our own proprietary technology and operate globally.

Headquartered in Israel, the company currently has presence in three countries and 13 cities and continues its expansion in Europe.

https://www.goto.global | LinkedIn

Press contact:

Liliya Miringof

Head of Global Marketing

liliyami@goto.global

Related Links

https://goto.global



SOURCE GoTo Mobility