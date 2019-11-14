Gorillaz and Superplastic Partner to Release Limited Edition Vinyl Toy of 2D

First Gorillaz Toy in Over 10 Years

BURLINGTON, Vermont and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier designer toy and synthetic celebrity brand Superplastic has joined forces with the World's Most Successful Virtual Act* - British band Gorillaz - to create a new ultra-limited collector's edition toy - available today on superplastic.co and gorillaz.com/store .

The collaboration sees Gorillaz lead singer 2D immortalized in vinyl and is the first Gorillaz toy of it's kind in over ten years since Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett first worked with Superplastic founder Budnitz on the iconic vinyl Gorillaz toys back in 2005. The oversized 12-inch collector's edition toy features glowing LED eyes; a mic stand and Hewlett's iconic art realized with Budnitz's famous eye for quality.

Superplastic founder Paul Budnitz said "Gorillaz is a massive inspiration, and I'm incredibly thrilled to be working with Jamie on toys again."

2D said "I was out window shopping for the holiday season or something like that, and in one window I saw my reflection. But I looked so much smaller. And it looked like I was singing."

Budnitz, who created the original Gorillaz toys in collaboration with Hewlett almost ten years ago, is often credited with popularizing the art toy movement around the world and is also well known as co-creator of synthetic celebrities Janky & Guggimon.

The limited edition 2D GORILLAZ X SUPERPLASTIC vinyl 2D toy retails for $80/£65 via superplastic.co and gorillaz.com/store

About GORILLAZ

Virtual group Gorillaz is singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs. Created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, their acclaimed eponymous debut album was released in 2001. The BRIT and Grammy Award winning band's subsequent albums are Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017) and current album The Now Now (2018). A truly global phenomenon, Gorillaz have topped charts around the world and toured the globe from San Diego to Syria, picking up hundreds of millions of streams and record sales along the way. Gorillaz have achieved success in entirely ground-breaking ways, winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor.

* The band are recognised by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet's Most Successful Virtual Act.

About Superplastic

Superplastic is a character-based product and animated entertainment company famous for synthetic celebrities Janky & Guggimon, as well as its always-sold-out line of limited-edition designer toys and apparel. The company was founded in 2018 by well-known artist & entrepreneur Paul Budnitz (Kidrobot, Ello, Budnitz Bicycles), and the company recently completed a $10 million series A in 2019. Legendary toy artist Huck Gee is head of creative. Superplastic is based in Burlington, Vermont with satellite offices in New York City and San Francisco.

