goPuff chooses EduMe's Workforce Success platform to deliver remote training across 500+ U.S. cities

U.S. delivery platform goPuff to onboard and upskill driver-partners in new initiative with industry leading training platform EduMe

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- goPuff and EduMe today announced an exclusive new North American partnership that will help to drive the delivery platform's success through an effective onboarding initiative delivered through EduMe's platform. The program is being rolled out across 500+ U.S. cities in which goPuff operates nationally.

goPuff joins Uber, Deliveroo and a number of other leading technology companies capitalizing on EduMe's position as the onboarding provider of choice for modern companies. The partnership will help facilitate effective onboarding and quality assurance at scale for goPuff's new driver-partners. EduMe's integration with hiring platform Fountain will be further leveraged to present a frictionless onboarding flow, providing an optimized new driver-partner experience to minimize churn.

The move highlights the increasing desire from the on-demand sector for easy-to-use onboarding solutions that serve a dispersed workforce with role-relevant information on-the-go. To stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive market, these companies are looking to maximize operational efficiency and retention with tools like EduMe that raise their appeal as platforms to not just sign up for, but continue working with.

Jacob Waern, Founder and CEO of EduMe said: "Ensuring success for modern companies in a world where ways of working are eternally changing is at the heart of EduMe's promise. Our mobile-first platform equips each individual with exactly the information they need to be more motivated, productive and achieve ongoing success. We are excited to unlock the potential of this fantastic new partnership with goPuff, a company at the very forefront of their industry in the U.S., and facilitate their national expansion by bolstering driver-partner productivity and curbing churn."

EduMe is a Workforce Success platform used by modern companies across 6 continents to train, inform and engage those who work with them. By having effective learning and relevant information in the palm of their hands individuals working with companies like, Uber, Deliveroo, Deloitte, goPuff and Vodafone are empowered to perform at their best. EduMe is headquartered in London, UK. Visit us at www.edume.com to learn more.

