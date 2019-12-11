Google Hire is Shutting Down and Transformify is Ready to Serve its Clients

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year it has been announced that Google Hire is shutting down in September 2020 and many of its clients have already switched to Transformify.

The UK-based company is trusted by recruiters from more than 150 countries and offers an integrated HR Suite comprising of ATS (applicant tracking system), Freelance Platform, Diversity Hiring Solutions, Employer Branding and billing & payments.

Providing equal access to jobs and secure payment to everyone regardless of gender, race, location or personal situation has always been a mission for Transformify. The company received the 2017 First Women Award and 2018 Female Entrepreneur Award in the UK.

The CEO of Transformify, Lilia Stoyanov, said:

''Our team has been contacted by existing Google Hire clients looking for an ATS provider that could address their needs. As Transformify offers an integrated HR Suite that requires a single sign on, Transformify is everything a recruiter may need. Sourcing full-time employees, long-term independent contractors, gig workers or freelancers is via a click of a button.

"On top of the ATS, Transformify provides Contingent Workforce Management Software that allows to assign projects to independent contractors and freelancers, transfer payments worldwide and address invoicing and reconciliation.''

Why Transformify is a great alternative to Google Hire

Users can sign on using their Google account credentials and integrate with their calendar.

Pricing

The pricing is affordable and within the budget of startups, small and midsized companies, complemented by a 7-day Free Trial.

Unlimited Users and Job listings

There is no limit to the number of users or the number of open job listings at any time. Unlike other ATS providers, Transformify does not charge per user or ''per seat''.

Candidate Matching Algorithms

Powerful matching algorithms create shortlists of qualified candidates in seconds. At a glance, recruiters have information about the skills of the candidates, their desired pay rate, their availability or if they are willing to relocate to advance their careers.

Evergreen Requisitions and Repeated Applicants

To keep costs low, many companies rely on independent contractors, contingent workforce and freelancers. These temp employees are usually combined with a core in-house team. This hybrid business model is typical for the creative industry, events and hospitality industries, retail chains, etc.

However, a hybrid hiring model also comes with specific ATS requirements around:

a large number of repeat candidates/requisitions;

many evergreen requisitions

As an HR Suite with a single point of access, Transformify easily addresses the needs of a hybrid business model. Our ATS and Freelance Platform are integrated with each other and support contingent workforce, traditional workforce and freelancers.

Sourcing contract employees, contingent workforce and freelancers is not enough. Once you have them on board, you need to be able to manage the relationship with them, assign projects, monitor payment requests, transfer payment in multiple currencies and reconcile invoices. Transformify Freelance Platform automates the entire management, billing and payment process.

Syndication of Job Listings with 50+ Job Boards Worldwide

Even more, to increase the number of qualified applicants, each job listing is automatically indexed by the 50+ job boards Transformify partners with.

Growing Userbase of Jobseekers, Freelancers and Independent Contractors

Transformify is an integrated HR Suite and not just an ATS. Instead of solely relying on integration with job boards, the HR tech company grows its own userbase of job seekers and even agencies and outsourcing companies offering teams of developers, designers, marketers, etc. This allows head-hunters and recruiters to reach out to qualified passive candidates who are not actively looking for a job but are open to new opportunities. Transformify's clients can reach out to the userbase of passive candidates at no extra fee.

Contingent Workforce Management Software

The user-friendly interface allows hiring managers to assign projects to contractors and freelancers, approve payments, download invoices and schedule interviews via a click of a button.

Build Your Own Pool of Freelancers, Gig Workers and Independent Contractors

Many startups and mid-sized companies hire freelancers and independent contractors to have all the expertise they need on-demand. Industries like advertising, events management, video production, etc. work on project basis and can't afford to hire full-time employees. Having access to historical data about past projects, the top 5 candidates who have been interviewed, the candidate who has been offered the job and more allow hiring managers to build a team on-demand in no time.

Transformify's clients can invite the freelancers and independent contractors they already work with, assign them to projects, transfer payment and manage invoicing.

Both External Facing Careers Site and Internal Jobs Board are Supported

There is a nuance here as well. Most ATS providers are meant to support external-facing career sites that attract external (or ''new'') candidates. Very few also support the internal job board that is intended to be used by the existing employees of the client.

What does this mean?

If an internal job board is not supported, you will have to implement a separate software solution in order to post jobs internally, track internal applicants, etc. Put simply, you will be operating two ATS instead of one which is inconvenient and costly.

To address this need, Transformify allows internal or sensitive job listings to be flagged as ''private''. These job listings would be seen only by eligible candidates (existing employees or any other rule provided by the client). The recruiters will also be able to invite external candidates if the job is sensitive and treated as confidential and both internal and external candidates are welcome.

Employer Branding

Knowing that the most qualified applicants relate to the story of the brand and what it stands for, Transformify also offers Employer Branding. From developing a comprehensive employer branding strategy to promoting corporate culture to attracting rare talents, Transformify can help companies of all sizes to tap into a diverse talent pool and attract the most qualified candidates.

Diversity Hiring Solutions

Innovation and vibrant corporate culture require diversity of thought. It is impossible to achieve if all team members have the same background, life experiences or have graduated from the same schools. Most companies face challenges when it comes to diversifying their workforce. There may be a variety of reasons varying from hiring from referrals to advertising on the same job boards to using language that may discourage certain candidates. To tap into a diverse talent pool, the employer branding strategy needs to be around spreading the message that all candidates are treated equally and there are policies in place ensuring that they will feel included and a valued part of the team once on board.

