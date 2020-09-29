Google Cloud and Reckitt Benckiser Collaborate to Build Consumer Engagement Across Brands With Data and New Digital Capabilities

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a collaboration with Reckitt Benckiser (RB) to drive stronger customer engagement as the consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company embarks on wide-scale digital transformation.

The alliance, which is a result of RB's multi-year digital transformation, will see Google Cloud unify the company's extensive data landscape, building new capabilities around consumer identification, journeys, and behaviors. In addition, the partnership will provide the foundation to enable RB to manage data and analytics, measurement and attribution, and automated martech activation across all of its channels - web, social, in-store, and more.

"In our journey to create a cleaner, healthier world, this close collaboration with Google Cloud is a very important milestone for our brands. Only by utilizing data will we be able to better serve consumers and shoppers and create meaningful experiences for them," said Fabrice Beaulieu, EVP Group Marketing Excellence & EVP Category Development Organisation Hygiene at RB.

Over the course of this year, Google Cloud and RB will focus on pulling together RB's multiple data sources to better power consumer segmentation and marketing campaign measurement. Once digitized in Google Cloud, RB will use Google's machine learning (ML) capabilities to evaluate ROI and plan future campaigns more effectively. RB will also run its own ML and auto-ML models, generating insights to optimise media spend, and creating more natural digital journeys as consumers go from awareness, to purchase, to advocacy, whilst always respecting data privacy."

"We hear every day that data is the new fuel for enabling business growth. However, in today's digital world, where billions of data points are created every second, finding the right solution for your business can be more complex than anticipated," said Saqib Mehmood, SVP Digital Transformation & CIO Hygiene at RB.

RB is currently testing use cases on data in the UK, United States, Brazil, and India. RB's new digital hubs across the globe will drive consistency and further efficiencies with its marketing teams, while also enabling quick scale up of these capabilities prioritized for the top 50 brand-market combinations the hygiene business holds.

"Consumer goods companies can take advantage of their proximity to the customer to build entirely new insights and capabilities based on data," said Chris Ciauri, President EMEA, Google Cloud. "We're excited to work with RB on this key initiative as part of their digital transformation, pulling together RB's multiple data feeds into a single source of truth, and then leveraging Google's leading AI and ML technologies to drive better consumer experiences across their brands."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Reckitt Benckiser

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies "

