GoodWe Brings Whisper-Quiet ESA Solar+Storage for Homes, with AI-Enabled Energy Management

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In many markets All-in-One devices have become the popular choice, combining solar hybrid inverters with modular battery capacity and a smart energy management system. Residential energy storage is accelerating, electrification of heating and mobility drives energy demand, and dynamic tariffs add complexity. GoodWe has reshaped their system design to meet these demands and launched their residential single-phase ESA Series in Europe.

GoodWe single-phase ESA all-in-one system

With increasing system complexity in the home, one of the biggest advantages for All-in-One devices is ease of installation. The plug and play approach together with a compact and low weight design as well as quiet operation make it the ideal solution in markets like the UK and Ireland.

"It's just in general an easy system to install. It's a lightweight inverter, a clean and efficient system and the support is there with a good team to work with as well," said Ciarán Prenderville from Future Power Ireland, who has installed on of Europe's first single-phase ESA Series in Ireland.

Compact, Quiet, and Easy to Install

Thanks to the pre-wired and modular design, the system can be set up in 10 minutes. The fanless architecture ensures quiet operation below 29 decibels, allowing the ESA to run without disturbing daily life. It can operate at temperatures as low as -20°C, supported by optional heating elements.

The ESA series offers flexible combinations of inverters and batteries to meet diverse household needs. Available in six power ratings of 3 - 3.6 - 5 - 6 - 8 and 10 kW, the inverter can be freely combined with up to 6 battery modules, each offering 5 or 8 kWh of storage capacity for up to 48 kWh capacity. Systems can be scaled up to 6 inverters and 288 kWh storage. Its future-proof scalability allows new batteries to be added to the existing setup.

Smarter Power for Maximized Savings

On the PV side, the ESA Series supports a maximum MPPT current of 20A, enabling compatibility with higher-capacity solar modules. With 200% PV oversizing capability, the system captures more generation during off-peak hours and under cloudy conditions. A low startup voltage of 50V further extends daily operating time.

The inverter unit also allows for full usage when demand and solar yield peak, providing 100% supply to power the loads and charging the battery on full rate at the same time.

Load control and monitoring enable the inverter, together with a GoodWe smart meter GMK110 or GM330, to dynamically activate or modulate flexible loads such as heat pumps or water heaters, thus maximizing self-consumption.

The battery modules use high-quality lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cells and support a 1C charge/discharge rate. In practice, this allows the system to deliver the same power output with fewer battery modules compared to solutions with lower C-rates, making it well suited for high instantaneous power applications such as load peak shaving and frequency regulation.

The backup function is built in the system without the need for an additional equipment. For remote areas and locations without grid access, the system also supports off-grid mode for standalone operation.

Safety and Security Guaranteed

With six-layer safety protection from cell level to system level and emergency protection including aerosol-based fire extinguishing, the system covers risks such as overheating, overcurrent, and short circuits. Adding another layer of protection, the ESA Series is equipped with AI-driven AFCI 3.0 technology, which intelligently detects and prevents arc faults. This greatly reduces the risk of electrical fires.

The ESA All-in-One solution also comes with the new Wi-Fi/LAN Kit 2.0 in the box, offering cyber security features according to the "EN 18031:2024" standard, having obtained CE-RED certification.

A Tier-1 Manufacturer with a Proven Long-Term Track Record

GoodWe is a global Tier-1 solar inverter brand established in 2010. The company has been evolving from an inverter manufacturer to a comprehensive energy solution provider. Established in 2014, GoodWe's UK subsidiary provides pre-sales, after-sales and technical support for residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale PV and energy storage projects across the UK and Ireland, ensuring consistent product quality, service and support for customers. This long-term engagement has shaped product development in line with UK grid requirements, installer practices and homeowner expectations.

Globally, GoodWe's reputation is reinforced by strong third-party recognition, including:

A leading shipment track record in hybrid and storage inverters

High efficiency results in HTW Berlin storage tests

EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability performance

Recognition as a Tier 1 inverter manufacturer by BloombergNEF

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904237/GoodWe_single_phase_ESA_all_in_one_system.jpg