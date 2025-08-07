Goodstack Powers TikTok's Global #TeamWater Fundraiser with MrBeast and WaterAid

Spanning 31 countries, #TeamWater unites many of TikTok's most influential creators in one of the largest creator-led fundraising efforts to date. Thanks to Goodstack's technology, TikTok users can contribute directly within the app, turning content into real-world support for communities in need.

"This partnership between Goodstack, TikTok, and MrBeast is exactly what the future of giving looks like: fast, collaborative, and community-powered," said Aylin Oncel, VP of Impact at Goodstack. "Our team at Goodstack is proud to provide the donation tools that help creators, nonprofits like WaterAid, and platforms like TikTok come together to drive massive global impact."

Campaign Highlights:

$1 = Clean water for 1 person for 1 year

Clean water for 1 person for 1 year Goal: $40 million by August 31

by Impact: 2 million lives changed

The #TeamWater campaign underscores the power of creators to drive collective action — and shows how TikTok can turn engagement into meaningful, measurable global change.

About Goodstack

Goodstack is on a mission to revolutionize how the world does good by connecting companies, employees, and customers to causes through the largest purpose-driven network on the planet. Learn more at goodstack.io.

