Goodnotes Elevates Productivity for Its 24M+ Users with New AI-Powered Enhancements

Unveiled during a livestream event today, the updates build on more than 40 new features the company has brought to Goodnotes 6 in the past year. The new Ask Goodnotes lets users ask questions and get AI-powered answers based on their personal notes, right from within the Goodnotes 6 app. New handwriting editing capabilities make adjusting and reformatting handwriting as simple as typed text, helping users stay in flow as they take notes and develop ideas. And the new Math Assist instantly recognizes handwritten equations, offering quick calculations or suggesting next steps.

"We're constantly inspired by the sheer volume of ideas and knowledge that our users capture in their Goodnotes notebooks. Our aim with Ask Goodnotes is to give users new powers to interact with their notes, documents, and PDFs, and unlock fresh possibilities for productivity, creativity, and learning," said Steven Chan, founder and CEO of Goodnotes. "With our new handwriting editing and math features, we focused on how our proprietary machine learning models could be leveraged behind-the-scenes to make everyday note-taking and document annotation more seamless and intuitive."

Ask Goodnotes allows users to ask questions, get summaries, clarify concepts, and generate interactive quizzes based on their personal notes. The AI assistant draws from all the various content types users may have in their notes, including handwriting, typed text, diagrams, and imported PDFs. Tuned for safety and reliability, Ask Goodnotes' answers include citations that link back to the source material within the notebook and specify when information is drawn from general knowledge outside users' documents. Accessible in one tap in any notebook, Ask Goodnotes is thoughtfully integrated in user workflows, including enabling drag-and-drop of answers right into notes and providing custom suggested questions based on document content.

Powered by Goodnotes Smart Ink—the company's advanced in-house AI handwriting technology—the new handwriting editing capabilities in Goodnotes make it effortless to reflow, align, copy-paste, and otherwise adjust handwriting. These updates build on Goodnotes' past breakthroughs in its proprietary AI handwriting technology, including the launch of the world's first generative AI for handwriting with features like Spellcheck and Word Complete back in August 2023. Whether correcting meeting notes on the fly, making space for even more ideas in a mindmap, or reorganizing study materials for better learning, users can now edit and adjust their handwriting as easily as typed text.

Developed in response to the popularity of Goodnotes 6 features such as math handwriting recognition and interactive exam practice features, Math Assist provides instant math solutions and suggestions right within notebooks. Users can get a hand with math simply by writing a line of math followed by an equal sign, enabling quick on-the-fly calculations. For those building their confidence in advanced math including trigonometry and calculus, Math Assist offers suggested next steps for math expressions, system of equations, functions, and more.

These new features are all available as part of Goodnotes' existing plans: Math Assist and the new handwriting editing features for all Goodnotes users, and Ask Goodnotes at no additional cost for all users with a paid plan (excepting regions with restrictions). They join a growing slate of AI-powered Goodnotes features, including Spellcheck and Word Complete for handwriting, handwriting recognition, math conversion, scribble to erase, circle to select, live audio transcription, and more.

Recognized as Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year and one of the "Best iPad apps to boost productivity and make your life easier" by TechCrunch, Goodnotes continues to lead the way in delivering innovative, user-centric features for productivity and creativity.

About Goodnotes

Goodnotes is the leading AI digital paper used by millions of users worldwide. Launched in 2011, Goodnotes started as an improvement to physical paper notes—introducing the ability to take handwritten digital notes, search handwritten text, and organize everything into a digital library. Today, Goodnotes is pioneering generative AI for digital handwriting in the productivity space. Goodnotes was named Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNWQKI8FzJs

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522898/Ask_Goodnotes.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522899/Handwriting_editing.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522900/Math_Assist.jpg