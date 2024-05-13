Goodix Unveils New Ultrasonic Fingerprint Solution with vivo Flagship to Foster Widespread Adoption

Goodix ultrasonic fingerprint sensor utilizes a proprietary CMOS sensor architecture and wafer-level acoustic processing to enhance accurate and fast authentication.

The solution features an efficient design, easy integration, optimized processes, and cost effectiveness to drive the widespread commercial adoption of ultrasonic fingerprint technology.

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodix Technology announced today that its proprietary ultrasonic fingerprint solution makes its debut in the newly launched vivo X100 Ultra. This innovative solution features a unique architecture and proprietary algorithms that provide a seamless and secure unlocking experience for mobile devices. In collaboration with vivo, the solution achieves its first large-scale commercialization, marking a significant milestone in the widespread adoption of ultrasonic fingerprint technology.

As an industry pioneer in in-display fingerprint technology, Goodix keeps evolving in alignment with the latest display technical trends to elevate the authentication experience. Leveraging its proprietary CMOS sensor architecture and wafer-level acoustic processing, Goodix's new ultrasonic fingerprint solution offers a higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), enabling clearer fingerprint images and fast recognition, even with wet or oily fingers. By acoustically sensing the unique features of users' fingerprints, such as ridges and valleys, the solution significantly enhances the security of the authentication process.

The solution utilizes a low-voltage driving system to effectively reduce power consumption and simplifies hardware design to facilitate easier integration for mobile manufacturers. With its ultra-thin chip module, the solution delivers more design flexibility by providing additional space for key mobile components and allowing for a flexible unlocking area design to enhance user comfort.

In line with the mission of enriching lives through innovation, Goodix is dedicated to advancing the global adoption of ultrasonic fingerprints by optimizing supply chain processes, enhancing production efficiency and reliability, and reducing costs. Boasting a comprehensive lineup that includes capacitive fingerprint, optical in-display fingerprint, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, Goodix can now empower customers with a complete range of cutting-edge solutions that lead the industry.

"The surging demand for ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in mobile authentication is driven by the rapid evolution of the latest pol-less display technology," emphasized Ms. Sandy Hu, President of Goodix. "Our dedication to customer-centric innovation, along with the utilization of our newly patented solutions, enables us to propel the progress and commercial scaling of ultrasonic fingerprint technology, ultimately enhancing the global mobile experience with greater intelligence and security."

Moreover, vivo X100 Ultra and X100s series also feature an array of Goodix's innovative solutions, including smart audio amplifiers, audio software, optical in-display fingerprint sensors and AMOLED touch solutions, offering users an unparalleled touch and audio experience.

