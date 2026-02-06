Goodix Achieves Dual Global Security Certifications for eSIM Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Goodix announced that its embedded SIM (eSIM) solution has been awarded two major international security certifications — GSMA eUICC Security Assurance (eSA) and COS SOGIS CC EAL5+ — underscoring the company's commitment to delivering industry-leading security.

As the demand for flexible and secure connectivity continues to surge, the global eSIM market is experiencing rapid growth. According to the GSMA, global eSIM connections are expected to reach 6.9 billion by 2030, representing 76% of total smartphone connections. What began as a simple alternative to the physical SIM has become a vital foundation for a fully connected ecosystem.

Building on its deep technical expertise and market insights, Goodix has consistently placed security innovation at the heart of its development strategy. In 2024, the company's embedded Secure Element (eSE) chip achieved the IC SOGIS CC EAL6+ certificate. Leveraging this solid foundation, Goodix's eSIM portfolio is now poised to deliver greater value to device manufacturers and end users.

Comprehensive Security Assurance: Pioneering a new standard in device security protection, Goodix introduces the industry-leading eSIM product that integrates eSIM and eSE functionalities. This breakthrough enhances security and design flexibility for smart devices and connected ecosystems, offering capabilities such as cloud-based access authentication and encrypted data transmission. In terms of security assurance, the Goodix eSIM solution adopts dual protection mechanisms featuring a hardware-level firewall and software-based dual virtual machine isolation, delivering comprehensive, end-to-end protection that extends from hardware architecture to the operating system and user data.

Excellent Compatibility and Interoperability: Goodix's eSIM solution, fully compliant with the latest GSMA SGP.22 V3.1 standard, has successfully completed interoperability testing with over 300 mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide, and continues to expand its global coverage. Featuring dual‑profile activation, dual‑network operation, and an adaptable Local Profile Assistant (LPA) compatible with a wide range of operating systems, the solution enables smart device customers to streamline development, accelerate time‑to‑market, and reduce overall costs.

Highly Integrated Combo Design: Built on Goodix's eSIM + eSE + NFC hybrid architecture, this eSIM solution integrates multiple key functions within a single product, striking an optimal balance between high security and high performance. It aligns with the industry trend toward thinner, more powerful, and more secure smart devices. The solution enables multi‑tasking and concurrent processing across multiple physical channels, significantly enhancing system responsiveness and resource efficiency. Its dual‑core virtual machine architecture ensures resource isolation and end‑to‑end data protection. In addition, the solution supports over‑the‑air operating system updates, with independent upgrade paths for the eSE and eSIM modules, enhancing scalability and empowering a wide range of smart device applications.

