Good Times Top Of The Menu At Papa John's

The new global campaign is inspired by the universal power of music to uplift the soul and spirit and will run across the UK and EMENA, plus Latin America and Asia later in the year.

The campaign film opens on a Papa John's store, which transforms into an intimate party with DJs on the decks, up and coming British neo-soul artist BaggE bringing the tunes, and a small group of friends sharing the good times with the new, delicious Fresh Soul range.

Turning the tables, quite literally - the party then comes to life via the House of Papa - the venue for the world's first global pizza party on 29 September.

Serving up performances from BaggE and three other independent artists selected by NME, and broadcast live via reunited members of the ByteSquad TikTok collective and NME's Instagram. After party highlights will also be posted on the NME website from 5 October, to continue the good times with good pizza.

ByteSquad members Shauni, Jake, Em and Loz will be reuniting as the ByteSquad for one night only, to get the party started with other UK and international TikTokers participating virtually, broadcasting the party live as the first coordinated global TikTok house party of its kind.

Jo Blundell, International Marketing VP of Papa John's, comments: "Music is a universal power for good so it's great to see the party we started in our global marketing campaign film come to life for everyone to enjoy worldwide. NME is bringing the good music, ByteSquad and their global friends are bringing the good times and Papa John's is proudly bringing the new Fresh Soul pizzas. It's one not to miss!"

Papa X Cheddar director, Josh Cohen, known for his work with brands like adidas and Nike, returns for this latest Papa John's global campaign film, alongside music producers, Brother Music, and singer BaggE, who together created the campaign's 'Fresh Soul' track.

"Thanks to the collective reach of NME, ByteSquad and Papa John's, it's an amazing opportunity for myself and emerging NME talent to have our music promoted on a global scale via the House of Papa. Here's to good music and good times again!" adds campaign artist and neo-soulstress, BaggE.

Papa John's new Fresh Soul range includes three flavour-packed, BBQ-inspired pizzas and a delicious BBQ Rolls side dish*, available to order by phone, PapaJohns.com or the Papa John's app.

About Papa John's

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John's mobile app for iOS or Android.

About NME Radar

Radar is NME's dedicated new music section where fans worldwide can meet their new favourite artist. Updated daily with song tips, in-depth features, album recommendations and live reports, the Radar team are the first to discover the stars of tomorrow.

About ByteSquad

With their community of over 20 million fans across the TikTok platform, the ByteSquad are leading the charge for a new generation of media for Gen Z by Gen Z. The UK's nationwide shutdown in 2020 amongst the Coronavirus pandemic saw the launch of the UK's first ever TikTok House, or 'hype house', bringing the biggest social stars under one roof. ByteSquad HQ created entertaining 'Big Brother' style content for their millions of followers to enjoy on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram for three months, providing Gen Z with a healthy pipeline of content to watch whilst isolating indoors.

