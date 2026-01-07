Gone but not forgotten: Brits reveal the things they lose most - and the hours lost searching for them

Brits spend up to 72[1] hours a year searching for misplaced documents and files, as Samsung unveils Intelligent Search on the new Galaxy Book6 at CES 2026

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Receipts, vouchers and digital documents are now among the most commonly misplaced items in the UK, according to new research commissioned by Samsung – highlighting how the everyday frustration of losing things has shifted from pockets and bags to screens and storage.

The study of 2,000 UK adults found that more than half (52%) have reached a checkout or returns desk without the receipt they needed. Other frequently misplaced physical items include the TV remote (24%), house keys (19%) and earbuds or headphones (15%).

But the frustration does not stop with physical belongings. As more of everyday life moves online, managing digital clutter is becoming just as challenging. More than eight in ten (83%) say they struggle to find documents or files on their devices when they need them.

For some, this search adds up to a significant amount of lost time. The research shows that people can spend up to six hours a month searching for misplaced digital documents on their laptop or computer – the equivalent of up to 72 hours a year simply trying to rediscover files they already own.

Important digital content is also frequently misplaced. Three in ten say they have lost track of important passwords, while nearly a quarter struggle to find emails (24%) and almost one in five have difficulty locating photos (18%) they know are saved somewhere on their device.

This growing digital overload is reflected in how people organise their technology. Almost a third (32%) say they find it harder to organise items on their phone, tablet or laptop compared to real life, while 34% admit to endlessly scrolling through their camera roll trying to find something specific. A further 31% struggle to remember which folder or chat a file has been saved in.

On average, people now estimate they have more than 3,000 documents, photos or videos stored across their devices. As a result, more than a quarter (28%) say they would not feel confident they could find a specific item within 30 seconds.

Everyday routines also play a role. More than half (52%) say changes in routine make them more forgetful, while 34% feel they lose more items now than they did when they were younger. Nearly one in five (19%) admit they can never find the document they are looking for when they need to send it to friends or family.

The findings come as Samsung unveils the new Galaxy Book6 series at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, which features Intelligent Search designed to help users quickly rediscover documents, photos and contacts, even when they can't remember exact names, locations or details.

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience Vice President of Product and Marketing, Samsung UK & Ireland, said: "Searching for something you can't find on a device can be even more infuriating than losing your house keys. You know it's there; you just can't find it.

At Samsung, we know people crave simplicity, especially as life becomes more complicated, turning to technology and tools such as Galaxy AI features as the fix. That's why at CES we've announced our most intuitive computing device yet – the Galaxy Book6 Series, with Intelligent Search.

It allows you to ask for what you're looking for in a natural, human way – just as you would ask a friend, for example: 'Can you find me that beach photo from July?' You don't need to remember file names or folders, because it's designed around how people remember, not how computers store information – helping give valuable time back."

The findings also reveal why traditional organisation methods are struggling to keep up. 35% say files are often saved in the wrong place by mistake, while 29% say current search tools don't always surface the right results, reinforcing the need for smarter, more intuitive ways to rediscover information.

As technology continues to store more of everyday life, the research suggests that staying organised, both physically and digitally, is becoming an essential modern skill.

For more information on the new Galaxy Book6, and for further updates from Samsung at CES 2026, please visit: samsung.com/uk

Notes to editors

Brits spend up to 72 hours a year searching for lost documents and everyday items. Figure based on Samsung-commissioned research, which found 31% respondents spend between one to six hours per month searching for misplaced documents on their devices. Annual maximum estimate calculated by multiplying six hours by 12 months.

Research in this press release was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Samsung among 2,000 UK adults, nationally representative by age, gender, and region, between 24th – 30th December 2025

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Based on Samsung-commissioned research, which found 31% respondents spend between one to six hours per month searching for misplaced documents on their devices. Annual maximum estimate calculated by multiplying six hours by 12 months

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856687/Samsung_Logo.jpg