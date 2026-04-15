GomSpace secures 5.5 MEUR follow-on microsatellite order from Unseenlabs

Follow-on order covers additional microsatellites for delivery in second half of 2027, reinforcing continued partnership within Maritime Domain Awareness.

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace, leading manufacturer and supplier of small satellites, announces that it has secured a 5.5 MEUR (60 MSEK) follow-on contract from Unseenlabs, for the delivery of additional microsatellites. The satellites are expected to be delivered by the end of 2027 and will support Unseenlabs' continued expansion of its maritime surveillance and radio-frequency intelligence services.

This contract follows the last ATP announcement from March 31 and the initial microsatellite order signed on December 17, 2024, and represents a continuation of the successful collaboration between the two companies. The new order, GomSpace fifth microsatellite order in the last 24 months, reflects strong execution of the first program and the value of a partnership built on transparency, reliability, and close customer engagement.

"We are honored by the continued trust placed in GomSpace by Unseenlabs," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO at GomSpace. "This follow-on order is a clear validation of the quality, technical maturity, and commitment demonstrated in the first mission. It also highlights our ability to support our customers not only with technology, but with a partnership approach that enables their long-term business growth."

GomSpace's collaborative model, centered on openness, visibility, and consistent delivery has enabled Unseenlabs to plan and scale its constellation with confidence, supporting its growing customer base in the maritime surveillance and RFmarket.

"GomSpace's openness and transparency allow us to plan and monitor our programs without unexpected challenges," says Jonathan Galic, co-founder, President, and CTO of Unseenlabs. "Their consistent commitment to delivering on expectations makes them a reliable partner as we continue to expand our capabilities and strengthen our position in Maritime Domain Awareness."

The contract further strengthens GomSpace's position within the Maritime segment and underlines its strategy of building long-term partnerships that generate recurring business through strong performance and customer alignment.



For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 10:10 a.m. CEST on April 15, 2026.

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