GomSpace and ESA sign Contract Change Notice for €1.500.000 for the Juventas CubeSat implementation

GomSpace and the European Space Agency (ESA) sign a CCN to the contract signed in July 2020 for the implementation of the Juventas CubeSat in support of the HERA mission (https://gomspace.com/news/esa-and-gomspace-sign-contract-for-implementa.aspx).

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GomSpace and ESA have signed a Contract Change Notice (CCN) with a value of € 1.500.000 (approx. SEK 18 million). The Juventas CubeSat mission is led by GomSpace with support from a range of European subcontractors.

The amount for GomSpace in the CCN is provided to perform system level adaptations to increase the mission robustness.

The Juventas spacecraft is expected to be delivered end of 2023 for integration and testing together with the mothercraft HERA.

About the HERA mission:

Together, NASA's DART and Hera missions, and the international research collaboration known as the Asteroid Impact and Deflection Assessment (AIDA (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIDA_%28mission%29)), will demonstrate deflection technology that could be used to protect Earth from hazardous asteroids by shunting them off a collision course. Juventas is a 6U nanosatellite containing a low frequency radar, named JuRa, as its primary payload (see Hera's CubeSat to perform first radar probe of an asteroid (http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Space_Safety/Hera/Hera_s_CubeSat_to_perform_first_radar_probe_of_an_asteroid)).

The nanosatellite will operate in close proximity to the Didymos asteroid system, focusing radar and radio-science experiments targeting the moon of the binary asteroid, named Dimorphos. Juventas will complete its mission by attempting to land on the surface of Dimorphos, making measurements on the landing dynamics from likely bouncing events to capture details of the asteroids surface properties and end with measurements taken by a gravimeter payload to give insight to the dynamical properties of the asteroid.

For more information, please contact:

Carsten Drachmann (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 63 40 36

E-mail: cdra@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:50 p.m. CET on August 17, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/3819232/2233886.pdf Press release_Juventas CCN https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/collaboration-esa,c3206895 Collaboration ESA

SOURCE GomSpace A/S