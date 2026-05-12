Golf GameBook partners with leading influencers Grant Horvat, Good Good and Rick Shiels - doubles US user base early 2026

HELSINKI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameBook, the rapidly growing golf digital scoreboard platform transforming how golfers engage with the game, today announced continued international expansion and accelerating momentum in the U.S. market, where the company's user base has doubled over the past couple of months.

As golf increasingly evolves into a more social, digital, and community-driven experience, GameBook has emerged as one of the leading platforms enabling golfers to engage with the sport in real time through live leaderboards, interactive formats, and social competition.

Golf GameBook influencers

While the company is now seeing accelerating momentum in the United States, GameBook has already established a strong position across Europe. With more than 2 million registered users and over 70 million rounds played through the app, Golf GameBook has become one of the world's largest golf communities.

In Sweden and Finland, Golf GameBook has become a key part of everyday golf, with more than 70% of golfers in the region actively using the app.

The company has gained significant traction globally by creating a platform that enhances everything from casual rounds to larger golf trips and buddy outings. Through a combination of live scoring, engaging game formats, and social interaction, GameBook aims to make golf more connected, competitive, and entertaining for players of all skill levels.

GameBook has also strengthened its position within the global golf ecosystem through partnerships and collaborations with some of the sport's most influential creators and personalities, including Grant Horvat, Good Good, Bryan Bros, and Rick Shiels, alongside several other leading golf influencers.

"Being able to follow everything directly in the Golf GameBook app is something I've always wanted as a golfer and creator. It fits perfectly with how we play and share the game today," said Garrett Clark, the Founder of Good Good. "Golf GameBook adds an entirely new interactive layer to the golf experience."

"I love how Golf GameBook brings golfers around the world together," said Rick Shiels. "The statistics and insights within the app help me — and millions of golfers — improve every round."

"We're always looking for ways to make our rounds more interactive and fun, and Golf GameBook fits perfectly with how we play and share golf," said Wesley Bryan from Bryan Bros.

These collaborations have helped accelerate awareness and adoption among younger and digitally engaged golf audiences who increasingly consume golf through social media, creator-led entertainment, and interactive experiences.

"Golf is becoming more social than ever before, and players today expect experiences that go beyond simply keeping score," said GameBook's Founder and CEO, Mikko Manerus.

"We are building a platform that makes every golf round more interactive, competitive, and memorable — whether it's a casual round with friends or a large golf trip with dozens of players competing live together."

GameBook's product offering — particularly its live leaderboards, extensive game formats, and seamless social features — has received widespread praise from golfers globally and contributed to growing engagement across multiple international markets.

Looking ahead, GameBook plans to continue expanding globally while investing further in product innovation and new interactive experiences designed to bring golfers closer together both on and off the course. Currently there are two global Challenges live within the app where golfers, for free, can compete for the chance to play a round with Bryan Bros and Garrett Clark — the 11th of May two winners of a previous Golf GameBook Challenge enjoyed a round at one of the world's most iconic golf course.

About GameBook

GameBook is a social golf platform focused on making golf more fun through live leaderboards, interactive game formats, social competition, and community-driven features. With more than 2 million registered users and over 70 million rounds played, GameBook has become one of the world's largest golf communities.

Headquartered in Helsinki, GameBook is designed for everything from casual rounds to large golf outings, combining technology, entertainment, and social engagement to create a more connected golf experience for players worldwide.

www.golfgamebook.com

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