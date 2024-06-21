Goldwind Showcases E-SaaS+ Innovations at The smarter E Europe, Marking Expansion into International Energy Storage Market

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 19th to 21st, Goldwind Carbon Neutral, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer, participated in The smarter E Europe 2024 (TSEE) in Munich, Germany. During the event, Goldwind Carbon Neutral signed strategic cooperation agreements with several global energy companies, marking the official start of its international expansion into the energy storage sector.

1

Leveraging its expertise as a provider of energy storage technologies and services, as well as a manufacturer of energy storage equipment, Goldwind Carbon Neutral redefines the E-SaaS concept from a global perspective. The approach is aimed at delivering energy solutions that are not only reliable and stable but also intricately tailored to meet the diverse needs of a global clientele.

The highlight of Goldwind's participation was the introduction of the GoldBlock L700, a cutting-edge series designed for the international market. The new offering encapsulates the company's focus on integrating safety, economic viability, and operational flexibility. It is designed to adapt to various power grid environments, including weak power grid environments in some countries and regions.

At TSEE 2024, Goldwind Carbon Neutral solidified new alliances with Turkey's Insight Energy and Mexico's Sparta Energy. Both Aykut Cihan, CEO of Insight Energy, and Raúl Romano, Partner of Sparta Energy, highlighted the critical role of the Goldwind brand in building trust with global partners. They expressed their eagerness to explore additional possibilities with Goldwind, particularly in the area of energy storage.

During the exhibition, Pan Yantian, Vice President of Goldwind Science & Technology and Chairman of Goldwind Carbon Neutral, remarked, "Greatness comes from character." He underscored Goldwind Carbon Neutral's commitment to ongoing innovation, collaborative planning, and quality-driven development. He expressed optimism about working with all stakeholders to forge a path towards a more sustainable future.

Amid increasing global concern about climate change, clean energy and energy storage technologies are becoming vital for sustainable development. The participation of global clean energy leaders brings fresh perspectives to the energy storage industry, encompassing concepts, technology, and services. This collaboration is anticipated to pave the way for a green, clean, and sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444726/1.jpg