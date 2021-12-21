Goldman Sachs investment banker Elisa Biava joins Media Tech Excerp

"I am truly excited to join Excerp at such an early stage. I have been looking for an entrepreneurial adventure where I could start from the bottom and help build something great. When I learned about what was being built at Excerp, I was thrilled. The team is incredibly driven, and the company is growing fast," she says.

Prior to joining Excerp as Head of Corporate Development, Biava was an Investment Banker in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs. She started her career at Goldman Sachs in 2016 in Investment Banking and joined the Mergers & Acquisitions team upon graduation from Bocconi. Biava earned a Bachelor's Degree in International Economics and Finance from Bocconi University.

Biava has extensive knowledge in corporate finance alongside experience advising with some of the largest corporations in Europe. She also has experience in raising capital in various formats and knowledge of established investment vehicles.

"We are very excited to welcome Elisa to Excerp, she is exceptionally talented with a strong growth mindset and brings in a very valuable skill set thanks to her experience in Mergers and Acquisitions. At Goldman Sachs, she has been instrumental at driving large M&A transactions and will be an invaluable asset for Excerp's continued growth", says Majid Sebti, co-founder of Excerp.

About Excerp

Excerp is building a digital media platform that will change the way content is produced and consumed online. Excerp was founded in December 2020. The company is headquartered in London and has over 20 employees.

