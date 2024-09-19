Goldgenie Launches 24k Gold iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max in Exclusive Range of Precious Metals

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldgenie, the luxury gold gifts and customization company with locations in London and Dubai, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive range of iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max customized in 24k Gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum. Each device is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of luxury, complete with a lifetime warranty on the customization and complimentary worldwide delivery through DHL.

Goldgenie

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Laban Roomes in 1995, Goldgenie first rose to prominence after making waves on the hit TV show Dragon's Den, where the company gained global recognition for customizing the world's first iPhone in 2007. This achievement paved the way for its first launch and partnerships in prestigious retailers like Harrods, and the company's creation of a Swarovski crystal iPod range, personally endorsed by Elton John, raised significant funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF). These luxury iPods, along with Goldgenie's customized iPhones, quickly sold out in Harrods and Selfridges, solidifying the brand's status as a leader in luxury customization.

Continuing its legacy of excellence, Goldgenie has provided luxury 24k gold gifts to a host of A-list celebrities, including Will Smith, as well as award ceremonies such as the Emmy Awards and major corporations like AMEX, Lexus, and Rolls-Royce.

Since expanding into the UAE, Goldgenie has cultivated a strong presence among high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) throughout the Middle East, offering its exquisite products to a discerning clientele. The company's global reach extends further with sales and distribution agents based in the USA, ensuring that its premium products are accessible to luxury seekers worldwide.

With its new range of precious metal iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max devices, Goldgenie once again proves its commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship, innovation, and luxury.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://www.goldgenie.com or contact the Goldgenie team at sales@goldgenie.com.

About Goldgenie

Goldgenie International & Goldgenie LLC are pioneers in luxury gifts and customization, offering a wide range of gold-plated and bespoke products. Founded by Laban Roomes, the company has established itself as a leading name in the luxury market, with a portfolio that includes customized smartphones, corporate gifts, and exclusive collaborations with high-profile individuals and companies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509235/Goldgenie.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509237/Goldgenie_Logo.jpg