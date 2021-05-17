GoldenTree Asset Management Names Simon Granger as Head of Restructuring & Turnarounds, EMEA

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldenTree Asset Management ("GoldenTree"), a global credit manager, announced that Simon Granger has been named Partner and Head of Restructuring & Turnarounds, EMEA.

Mr. Granger brings to GoldenTree nearly 25 years of restructuring and turnaround experience. He was previously Senior Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance & Restructurings EMEA at FTI Consulting, London. Prior to joining FTI Consulting in 2007, Mr. Granger was a Director in the Restructuring & Transactions group at Deloitte in London.

"Our research-driven investment approach and culture of collaboration and excellence have been core to our success for over 20 years," said Steven Tananbaum, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer. "We are proud to have built a firm with a deep team of leaders and a strong partnership that continues to attract exceptional people who share our commitment and enthusiasm."

Mr. Tananbaum continued, "We welcome Simon to GoldenTree and believe his significant and distinguished experience will build and expand upon our European team, presence and infrastructure."

Mr. Granger noted, "I am extremely excited to be joining such a successful and collaborative global credit firm and look forward to leveraging my extensive financial and operational restructuring experience in EMEA to help create value and expand Goldentree's capabilities in the region."

Mr. Granger will join a team of 30 European based professionals in GoldenTree's London and Dublin offices. GoldenTree has been investing in Europe and providing leadership in European restructurings for two decades. With its first European office established in London in 2005, the firm's presence and breadth in Europe continues to grow and senior investment professionals based in the region identify opportunities across all credit asset classes. GoldenTree also has professionals based in Europe with expertise across trading, capital markets, business development, operations and compliance.

About GoldenTree Asset Management

GoldenTree is an employee-based, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages nearly $42 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. GoldenTree has over 240 employees, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dublin and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.

For further information contact:

Investors: Kathy Sutherland GoldenTree Asset Management 212-847-3455 ksutherland@goldentree.com Media: Steve Bruce and Mary Beth Grover ASC Advisors 203-992-1230 sbruce@ascadvisors.com

mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

Related Links

http://www.goldentree.com



SOURCE GoldenTree Asset Management